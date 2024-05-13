Weather in and around Bonn Rain and cooler temperatures ahead
Bonn/Region · After warm days with a taste of summer, things are cooling down again in the week ahead. And there will be rain in places from time to time – in some places it will be heavy.
The unsettled weather at the start of the week is set to settle down again on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 25 degrees and gusty winds in places, according to wetteronline.
But there may be more rain on Wednesday. The sun will only make a very rare appearance and temperatures will drop to a maximum of 17 degrees.
On Thursday and Friday, there is again a risk of localised thunderstorms, and temperatures will rise again to up to 20 degrees.
The Whitsun weekend is likely to be rather changeable. And the thermometer will hardly break the 20-degree barrier.