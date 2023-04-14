Art market and “Street Food” Rain not expected to harm the cherry blossoms

Brigitte Denkel's expertise is in great demand these days. For the former Bonn city planner, long since retired, the redevelopment of the Old Town from "a gray craftsmen's district with through traffic to a livable neighborhood" was one of the first major tasks in her service to the city. "I was fresh out of university in Karlsruhe," recalls Denkel, who still lives in the Old Town. The type and condition of the trees was discussed at length in a citizen’s forum. "They were supposed to have a small crown because residents were concerned that otherwise there wouldn't be enough light coming through the windows." Part of the story is that the choice for the ornamental cherry was one of chance. "It was actually supposed to be hawthorn, but the nurseries were struggling with a pathogen at the time." So, she says, the cherries on Professor-Neu-Allee in Beuel were taken as a model, but with grafted crowns to keep the dimensions in check.