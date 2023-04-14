Art market and “Street Food” Rain not expected to harm the cherry blossoms
Bonn · Cherry blossom season in the Old Town of Bonn has now started. The blossoms will have to brave some rainy weather, an expert explains what the consequences are. Some events are planned in connection with the cherry blossoms, we tell you where and when.
If you believe what the dictionaries say, the cherry blossom stands for many things: beauty, new beginnings, and transience, which can also bring suffering. Some of this could already be seen on Tuesday, the first day the ornamental cherries in the Old Town (Altstadt) began to burst with pink and white petals.
Felicia Schöneich traveled here with her friend Patricia from Langenfeld, which lies in the Rhenish steppe just outside Düsseldorf. Both take photos of each other at the small fountain on Breite Strasse, where they strike happy poses. "It always looks so beautiful in the photos online that we wanted to see for ourselves," Schöneich says, thoroughly pleased with the real thing. A little girl, on the other hand, puts her hands on her hips at the Old Town gate, refusing to budge as her father asks her to come along. In the end, she reluctantly follows, presumably for the sake of family peace.
Cherry blossoms in Bonn: A photo goes around the world
No one here really wants to think about the fact that this is all temporary. Why should they? "The blossoms are still ahead of us," says Lieselotte Hermes, who ventured out of the city center into the Old Town with her daughter and two granddaughters, Pia and Florian, from Bad Godesberg. On Easter weekend, neither the city nor those with botanical experience dared to officially proclaim the start of the blooming season in the streets of the Old Town.
But on Tuesday morning, Victoria Harlos was already out and about with her camera: "Now it has begun," says the photographer with an office on Breite Strasse. In a way, she contributed to the fact that the Old Town cherry blossoms have become such a tourist magnet. After all, it was she who launched a photo competition. One of the cherry blossom photos submitted ended up going "around the world". For a few years now, the online portal for "Lonely Planet" has listed Bonn's Old Town as a "Place to see before you die" during the two-week blossom season. The rest, to paraphrase Arnold Schwarzenegger, is “History”.
Bernd Bracklow is standing in front of his barbershop on Heerstrasse on this morning. Over the years, he has developed a keen sense for the progress of the ornamental cherries. "It will take a few more days, then the blossoms will be really beautiful." But he predicts that the appearance of the avenue will be diminished somewhat compared to previous years because of pruning and replacement planting by the city. The especially beautiful Japanese clove cherries (Prunus serrulata "Kanzan") were planted at the end of the 1980’s in the course of the district redevelopment. Some have now reached the end of their tree life. So transience does play a role.
Hawthorn was initially planned for the Old Town
Brigitte Denkel's expertise is in great demand these days. For the former Bonn city planner, long since retired, the redevelopment of the Old Town from "a gray craftsmen's district with through traffic to a livable neighborhood" was one of the first major tasks in her service to the city. "I was fresh out of university in Karlsruhe," recalls Denkel, who still lives in the Old Town. The type and condition of the trees was discussed at length in a citizen’s forum. "They were supposed to have a small crown because residents were concerned that otherwise there wouldn't be enough light coming through the windows." Part of the story is that the choice for the ornamental cherry was one of chance. "It was actually supposed to be hawthorn, but the nurseries were struggling with a pathogen at the time." So, she says, the cherries on Professor-Neu-Allee in Beuel were taken as a model, but with grafted crowns to keep the dimensions in check.
The columns and inlets in the Old Town, Denkel reports, also go back to the redesign plan from the city aimed at calming traffic. Today, like the Jupiter column, they are sought-after photo motifs during the blossom season. Heerstrasse and Breite Strasse will be closed to through traffic from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the next two weekends as ordered by the Bonn district council.
The city is predicting that the sea of blossoms will stay for ten to fourteen days, making for pink-tinted light by day and tempting night owls to experiment with the shutter speeds of their cameras at night. How long the season lasts always depends on the conditions. The warmer it is, the faster the magic fades.
According to Cornelia Löhne, curator of the Botanical Garden at the University of Bonn, the rain will not do too much to the flowers. "Especially at the beginning, they are still strong. There would have to be hail, which is not forecast," says Löhne.
Events
Arts and crafts market and "Street Food”
During the next two weeks, a series of cherry blossom-related events are planned, supported by the Old Town Initiative. On Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a crafts market in the schoolyard of the Marienschule. On Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be the house flea market where people sell in the front yards and courtyards of their homes. On the same day in the evening from 6 to 9 p.m., the bands CarLa, Mags and Twentyseven will perform at the Marienschule in cooperation with the Musikstation Beuel ("Marienschule meets Pop"). More can be found on the website kirschbluete-bonn.de and bonn.de.
On April 15 and 16, a privately organized “Street Food” festival will also take place at Kurfürstencarré (Heerstrasse). On Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m., visitors can sample food from different countries.
The former city planner Brigitte Denkel will lead a guided tour through the Old Town this Saturday at 2 p.m. for Stattreisen (registration by mail to info@stattreisen-bonn.de). It will be repeated on Sunday at the same time (public event, meeting point at the Marienschule, participation five euros per person). Bonn City Tours regularly offers city tours. More information at www.bonncitytours.de.
(Orig. text: Philipp Königs / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)