Weather outlook for the next few days : Rainy weather expected on the weekend in Bonn and the region

There hasn’t been much sun in Bonn and the region in the past days. Foto: dpa/Philipp Schulze

Bonn/Region First we had some nice weather that was mild enough for outdoor swimming, then we had snow: In recent days, the weather in Bonn and the region has been erratic. As the weekend approaches, it will be a bit warmer again but we won’t see much sun.

While people in Bonn and the surrounding region were surprised by a cold snap and snowfall over the past few days, the weather will become somewhat milder again towards the weekend. On Thursday, the temperatures in Bonn climbed to nine degrees despite mostly overcast skies. In the evening hours, the sun made a brief appearance. While it remained dry in Bonn on Thursday overnight with temperatures just above freezing, the German Weather Service warned there could be freezing temperatures in the Rhein-Sieg district until 9am in the morning.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to climb up to 13 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to be overcast throughout the day, and it should remain dry until the evening. On Friday night, light rain showers are expected, and these are likely to continue throughout the day. Temperatures will not climb above eleven degrees Celsius. On Sunday, it will be somewhat warmer with highs of up to 16 degrees, but it is expected to remain overcast, with no sun peeking through.