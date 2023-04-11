Outlook for Bonn and the region Rainy week ahead, some strong gusts
Bonn/Region · After the Easter days, Bonn and the region will start into a rainy week. Temperatures will range between five and 14 degrees Celsius, with occasional strong gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour.
While the weather in Bonn and the surrounding region was mostly sunny during Easter, the weather in this week will be mostly rainy and stormy. According to wetteronline.de, Tuesday will start with temperatures between seven and 14 degrees. Especially in the morning and afternoon, gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour may occur. The sun will rarely shine from behind the clouds and there is a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Wednesday night will be similarly rainy with temperatures around seven degrees.
Especially in the morning, Bonn may experience heavier rainfall. Temperatures could rise to twelve degrees on Wednesday. The afternoon will be mostly dry, but windy. Gusts of up to 45 kilometres per hour may occur.
The wind gusts are then expected to continue until Thursday afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to range between five and 13 degrees. While there is still a chance of scattered rain in the morning, it is expected to become dry again in Bonn and the region from the afternoon.
