Unusual sighting in Hersel Rare animal from Africa spotted – and not in a zoo

That's quite a distance from Hersel, where the animal apparently feels at home in gardens and on roofs. Residents report that it is not shy, but not ringed either. Peter Meyer from the Nabu district group in Bonn can confirm this when asked by the General-Anzeiger. A colleague of his had been on site and examined the animal. Since it was not ringed, it probably came from an illegal holding and had escaped, Meyer said. Therefore, Nabu will not take any further action and leave the animal to its own devices.