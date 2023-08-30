Unusual sighting in Hersel Rare animal from Africa spotted – and not in a zoo
Bornheim-Hersel · From Central Africa to the Rhine? Actually, crowned cranes live thousands of kilometres away, but now a specimen has been spotted on the Rhine in Bornheim-Hersel. It seems fairly certain that it does not come from a zoo.
An animal visitor has been causing a stir in the Bornheim Rhine town of Hersel for some time. The bird has a long neck and long legs, black plumage with white upper and lower wing surfaces, a comparatively short beak and a kind of golden-yellow crown of feathers on its head. Hence the name: crowned crane. But how did the animal come to Hersel?
According to the website of the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu), the crowned crane lives in the Sahel and Savannah zone in East, Central and West Africa. "The western crowned crane lives south of the Sahara from Senegal and Gambia to Lake Chad. The eastern population occurs south of the Sahara from Chad to Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya," the website continues.
That's quite a distance from Hersel, where the animal apparently feels at home in gardens and on roofs. Residents report that it is not shy, but not ringed either. Peter Meyer from the Nabu district group in Bonn can confirm this when asked by the General-Anzeiger. A colleague of his had been on site and examined the animal. Since it was not ringed, it probably came from an illegal holding and had escaped, Meyer said. Therefore, Nabu will not take any further action and leave the animal to its own devices.
The crowned crane is considered endangered. "As a messenger of good luck and guardian of the health of people and livestock, the crowned crane is revered in many cultures of the Sahel region south of the Sahara," they say. Are the people of Hersel as happy? According to local reports, the crowned crane has already woken many a resident from their sleep, as it sometimes loudly announces its presence as early as four o'clock in the morning.
(Original text: Christoph Meurer / Translation: Mareike Graepel)