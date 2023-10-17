Companies and institutes in and around Bonn Rare insights at the Night of Technology

Among others, Deutsche Telekom will be opening its network management centre and demonstrating how the communication of millions of users is kept stable. The Fraunhofer Institute's space radar Radom in Wachtberg will also be taking part. There'll be a guided tour of the Rhein-Sieg waste management company (Abfallwirtschaftsgesellschaft) which claims to be the most modern composting plant in Germany. A special feature of the Night of Technology Bonn/Rhein-Sieg are the guided tours, which have to be reserved in advance. A total of 3,000 spots were available in advance in more than 100 tours, some of which are already fully booked.