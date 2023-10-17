Companies and institutes in and around Bonn Rare insights at the Night of Technology
Bonn · On 20 October, almost 50 companies and institutes will be providing some special insight. During the Nacht der Technik Bonn/Rhein Sieg, visitors can go where only employees normally have access. A look at the programme.
The 3rd Nacht der Technik Bonn/Rhein-Sieg (Bonn/Rhine-Sieg Technology Night) is approaching. On 20 October, technology enthusiasts can visit a total of 48 companies, institutions and businesses in the region that are taking part. Many of the participating companies are not normally open to the public and will only open their doors for this event.
Among others, Deutsche Telekom will be opening its network management centre and demonstrating how the communication of millions of users is kept stable. The Fraunhofer Institute's space radar Radom in Wachtberg will also be taking part. There'll be a guided tour of the Rhein-Sieg waste management company (Abfallwirtschaftsgesellschaft) which claims to be the most modern composting plant in Germany. A special feature of the Night of Technology Bonn/Rhein-Sieg are the guided tours, which have to be reserved in advance. A total of 3,000 spots were available in advance in more than 100 tours, some of which are already fully booked.
In addition to the company tours, the organisers of the Night of Technology also want to show young people the career opportunities that are open to them.
On behalf of the Association of German Engineers (Verein Deutscher Ingenieure), Horst Behr, Chairman of the Cologne District Association, announced in advance: "We want to help educate young people to become drivers of innovation and the future, to take people along to technical innovations and to spark enthusiasm for the diversity of technology on site." That's why admission is also free for pupils and students. Adults pay ten euros. Further information is available on the website of the Night of Technology Bonn/Rhein-Sieg.