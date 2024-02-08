February 9–11 Rathaussturm and Superbowl: tips for the weekend
Bonn · The official start of the street carnival, Superbowl and stories of emancipation: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
The official transition from the „session“ carnival to the street carnival on Thursday marks the start of the climax of the carnival season in Bonn and the region. But sports fans, art lovers and music enthusiasts will also get their money's worth over the next few days. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Town hall storm (Rathaussturm)
As every year on Carnival Sunday, the Bonn City Soldier Corps and the incumbent mayor face off in a biting duel. With cavalry and cannons, the carnival revellers attempt to conquer the town hall. If they are successful, they hoist the Prince's flag on the historic town hall and the Prince and Bonna reign over the city for the rest of the "great days". At 12 noon, the carnival revellers in Bad Godesberg also storm their town hall.
- Where: Market square, Markt, 53111 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 11 February, 11 a.m.
Theatre play Shirley Valentine
Shirley Bradshaw (née Valentine) is the mother of two grown-up children, trapped in a monotonous marriage and sees her kitchen wall as her only dialogue partner. When her friend Jane wins a trip for two to Greece, Shirley decides to finally do something for herself after years of devotion to her family. Once in Greece, she not only slowly finds her way back to herself, but also to the bar owner Costas, who quickly becomes more than just a fling. Tickets for Shirley Valentine are available at bonnticket and at the kleines theatre Bonn.
- Where: kleines theatre, Koblenzer Straße 78, 53177 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 10 February, 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm
- Tickets: from 25 Euro (concessions from 12 Euro) on 0228 362 839, info@kleinestheater.eu or at bonnticket
Special exhibition: Biomorphic worlds
Since 2019, artist Henning Bock has been working on sculptural sketches, small sculptures, etchings and linocuts and woodcuts of vertebrae and skulls from the Museum Koenig collection. His works reflect the artistic approach to organic structures between objective conditions and subjective interpretation.
- Where: Museum Koenig, Adenauerallee 160, 53113 Bonn
- Exhibition opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 10 am to 6 pm, Wednesday until 9 pm
- Admission: 6 Euro (reduced 3 Euro) for a day ticket
Superbowl
The 58th Superbowl will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the night of Shrove Monday. The American national sport is also very popular in Germany. Accordingly, there are at least a few pubs in Bonn and the region that are taking time out from the carnival celebrations to focus on hot dogs, nachos and R&B legend Usher instead.
- Livestream broadcast: on RTL and DAZN
- When: Monday, 12 February, 0.30 a.m.
Vernissage 'conditionally physical' with performance
The exhibition title "bedingt physisch" (conditionally physical) refers to the metaphysical, temporary space between things and people. For the artist Gianin Conrad, who works predominantly with sculptures, installations and performances, objects represent trigger moments of a movement that can bring about or manipulate situations. In the context of the exhibition, Quirina Lehmann's performance explores the interface between voice and sound, programme and planning.
- Where: Das Esszimmer - Raum für Kunst+, Mechenstraße 25, 53129 Bonn
- Vernissage: Saturday, 10 February, 5 pm, Opening hours of the exhibition: Thursday and Friday 3 to 6.30 pm and Saturday 1 to 5 pm
- Admission: free of charge
Viennese Classical Music: Femmes
Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn: the most famous representatives of Viennese classical music have one thing in common, apart from the dramatic and monumental interjections in an otherwise mainly lively melody: they are men. The concert uses the example of Marianna von Martines' Symphony in C major to show that women were also active as composers. Female performers are also in the spotlight: Ervis Gega, Artistic Director of the Klassische Philharmonie Bonn, conducts the orchestra and Cecilie Eikaas takes the solo in Leopold Hummel's famous Trumpet Concerto in E major. Tickets for the concert are available here.
- Where: Maritim Hotel Bonn, Kurt-Georg-Kiesinger-Allee 1, 53175 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 11 February, 6 pm
- Tickets: from 34.70 Euro
Upcoming carnival parades in Bonn
- Friday, 9 February: Lengsdorf, 2.30 pm from Provinzialstraße
- Saturday, 10 February: Schwarzrheindorf and Vilich-Rheindorf, 10 a.m. from Clemensstraße
- Saturday, 10 February: Holzlar, 2 p.m. from Kautexstraße
- Saturday, 10 February: Oberkassel, 2 p.m. from Königswinterer Straße
- Saturday, 10 February: Buschdorf, 2 p.m. from Lärchenweg
- Saturday, 10 February: Dransdorf, 2 p.m. from Siemensstraße
- Saturday, 10 February: Niederholtorf, 2.30 p.m. from Burghofstraße
- Saturday, 10 February: Vilich-Müldorf, 2.30 p.m. from Beueler Straße
- Saturday, 10 February: Lessenich-Meßdorf, 3 p.m. from Gielsdorfer Straße
- Sunday, 11 February: Endenich, 10 a.m. from Endenicher Straße
- Sunday, 11 February: Poppelsdorf, 11.45 a.m. from Carl-Troll-Straße
- Sunday, 11 February: Röttgen, 1 p.m. from Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Straße
- Sunday, 11 February: Limperich/Küdinghoven/Ramersdorf (LiKüRa), from 1 p.m. Maarstraße/corner of Königswinterer Straße
- Sunday, 11 February: Bad Godesberg, 1.11 p.m. from Kurfürstenallee
