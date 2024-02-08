February 9–11 Rathaussturm and Superbowl: tips for the weekend

Shirley Bradshaw (née Valentine) is the mother of two grown-up children, trapped in a monotonous marriage and sees her kitchen wall as her only dialogue partner. When her friend Jane wins a trip for two to Greece, Shirley decides to finally do something for herself after years of devotion to her family. Once in Greece, she not only slowly finds her way back to herself, but also to the bar owner Costas, who quickly becomes more than just a fling. Tickets for Shirley Valentine are available at bonnticket and at the kleines theatre Bonn.