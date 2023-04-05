New rules at the Rhine in Bonn Rathenauufer gets red bike lane as designated bicycle street

Also this season, there will still be no barrier-free access from the city center to the banks of the Rhine. The elevator from the Alten Zoll (Old Customs) to the Rhine, which has been planned for years, will probably be realized in fall at the earliest, the city said in response to a GA query. "During construction, it turned out that the the commissioned specialist planner delivered an inadequate plan for the foundation work of the elevator system," reported Markus Schmitz. Extensive improvements had become necessary. The construction authorities had to cancel construction contracts that had been awarded. It has not yet been possible to issue a new invitation to tender. This means that a completion date can no longer be expected this summer in view of the workload in the construction industry. According to the city, the actual transformation of the riverside roads into a wide green promenade is expected to be implemented in three construction phases at the beginning of next year.