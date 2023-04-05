New rules at the Rhine in Bonn Rathenauufer gets red bike lane as designated bicycle street
Bonn · On Rathenauufer street in Bonn that runs along the Rhine, the bicycle lane has been made visible with red paint for a few days now. But some cyclists and motorists still have to get used to the new traffic rules at the Rhine.
Over the past few days, workers from the Civil Engineering Office in Bonn have taken steps to make the changed routing at the Rhine even clearer, marking red areas and large pictograms on the asphalt. Since then, most motorists have obeyed the turning sign back to the B9 at Erste Fährgasse. Previously, motorists had repeatedly driven via Rathenauufer and Brassertufer to Rheingasse. This route had only been opened as an alternative during the renovation and closure of the Koblenzer Tor and is now no longer available. Instead, it is now possible to turn south again from Rheingasse into Brassertufer and drive as far as Erste Fährgasse. But cyclists must be given the the right of way in the bicycle lane.
Among cyclists, however, word of the new regulation has not yet spread everywhere. Last week, students from the Beethoven High School in particular continued to cycle side by side along the pedestrian promenade and locked their bikes to the railing. Speedy cyclists are on the narrow bike path next to the road. Overall, however, the situation for walkers and cyclists has eased considerably.
The transformation of Bonn's Rhine embankment between Rosental and Zweiter Fährgasse into a traffic-calmed road is progressing. In the short term, it is also having undesirable outcomes. For example, during the conversion of the Zweite Fährgasse into a bicycle lane a few days ago, traffic signs were apparently removed that indicated a no-stopping zone in the exit from the B9 to the Rhine. Photos of lots of cars parked at the side of the road promptly made the rounds on social media.
That is not the intention, reports Markus Schmitz from the city press office. "There will again be a no-stopping zone there," he explains. A few exceptions have been made for cabs or for persons with severe impairments, in the form of parking permits, but the city already eliminated almost all parking spaces on the Rhine between Rosental and Zweiter Fährgasse in the fall. Compliance is monitored daily by the public order service, emphasizes Schmitz. Still, parking violations occur again and again, as constant monitoring is not possible on the 1.5-kilometer stretch.
Also this season, there will still be no barrier-free access from the city center to the banks of the Rhine. The elevator from the Alten Zoll (Old Customs) to the Rhine, which has been planned for years, will probably be realized in fall at the earliest, the city said in response to a GA query. "During construction, it turned out that the the commissioned specialist planner delivered an inadequate plan for the foundation work of the elevator system," reported Markus Schmitz. Extensive improvements had become necessary. The construction authorities had to cancel construction contracts that had been awarded. It has not yet been possible to issue a new invitation to tender. This means that a completion date can no longer be expected this summer in view of the workload in the construction industry. According to the city, the actual transformation of the riverside roads into a wide green promenade is expected to be implemented in three construction phases at the beginning of next year.
(Orig. text: Martin Wein; Translation: ck)