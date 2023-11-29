After heavy rainfall Rathenauufer in Bonn closed due to flooding
Bonn · The banks of the Rhine in Bonn have been closed in places since Monday afternoon because the paths and roads there are flooded. The city cites the heavy rainfall as the reason.
29.11.2023 , 07:22 Uhr
The heavy rainfall has had consequences in Bonn: the Rathenauufer has been flooded and has been closed since Monday afternoon. This was announced by the city on Tuesday morning. The area between Erste and Zweite Fährgasse is affected.
The city cites the prolonged rainfall on Monday as the reason for the flooding. This had led to a back-up in the sewer system, causing water to run out of the gullies and flood the banks. The area is now closed until the water has receded.
Original text: GA
Translation: Mareike Graepel