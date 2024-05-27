A kind of Tinder for the housing market Real estate website Wohnsinn launches in Bonn
Bonn · The real estate website Wohnsinn was launched in Cologne and is now available for the Bonn rental market as well. A matching algorithm is designed to filter rental inquiries and simplify the search process for prospective renters and landlords. But there is some criticism aimed at the website.
If the real estate website Wohnsinn has its way, finding a place to live could be very simple: "Swipe. Match. Move in", it says. The website, which is run by a Cologne-based start-up, sees itself as a kind of Tinder for the housing market. The swipe function, which most people know through the dating app, is still a dream of the future for Wohnsinn. But the housing website is already designed to "match" tenants and landlords - at least when the criteria match.
Prospective renters filter their search by price, location and size. They can specify whether things like a balcony, a garden or a basement are important to them. That all sounds normal but two things in particular are new: with the help of an algorithm, landlords can filter very precisely who suits them. For example, they can specify that they only want civil servants or people with jobs that are not self-employed. And prospective renters can upload a short introductory video to their profile, which is also intended to speed up the selection process. “Prospective tenants are not only asked about what they are looking for, but also who they are," says Felix Weiß, co-founder of Wohnsinn.
Wohnsinn has been available for Bonn residents since May
The website has been up since last year and has focused on the Cologne rental market until now. Thanks to a cooperation with the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg property owners' association Haus & Grund, it has also been made available in the Bonn area since May. Just over 50 landlords have registered for Bonn so far, and around 15 Bonn apartments are advertised on the website.
Landlords are literally overwhelmed by inquiries on the traditionally used housing websites, says Markus Gelderblom, Managing Director of Haus & Grund Bonn/Rhein-Sieg. Within just a few minutes, hundreds of applicant emails flooded the inbox. The members of Haus & Grund are generally not professional (real estate brokers), so they have less time and experience. "That's why I was impressed by Wohnsinn's concept of simplification," says Gelderblom.
Tenants' association fears that some renters could be at a disadvantage
The fact that tenants can post a video is welcome news for landlords who rent out private properties. "They usually have a gut feeling about the selection process," says Gelderblom. "They often use rental properties as to supplement their retirement income. They normally have a strong emotional connection to the apartment they are renting out and sometimes even live in the same residential building." The personal impression of the potential renter is very important to them.
The tenants' association sees not only the positive aspects of the website, but also the potential downfalls. With its detailed filter functions, it does offer opportunities for the average tenant who has no trouble paying their rent, says Peter Kox, Managing Director of the German Tenants' Association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Ahr: "For renters who match the landlords' criteria, the chances increase." However, the barriers for less attractive applicants could become higher: "Those who are already marginalized on the rental market will have an even harder time," he says. "The opportunity to meet people from all walks of life is erased by such a procedure.”
Assuming a person interested in renting an apartment only speaks broken German and records a video: "That will hardly help the application," says Kox. Wohnsinn boss Weiß doesn't think so: "In fact, many people who aren't quite fluent in German use the video function. In the end, they can come across as personable and make a better impression than an email that is full of mistakes.”
But even if there is approval on a personal level: Kox from the tenants' association fears that many prospective renters are already sidelined when it comes to providing information about their financial situation. Either they don’t have the salary that the landlord would like or because they have a poor credit history. Weiß from Wohnsinn emphasizes that it is not legally possible to reject people because of their income. In the end, landlords receive all inquiries, even those that do not match their salary expectations. Still, with the help of a displayed score, landlords can see at a glance which prospective tenants meet the set criteria - helping them with their selection.
Renting should be a faster process
Gelderblom from Haus & Grund believes that the filter functions shorten the process: "At some point, you always meet the landlord. If it's not a good fit, you'll eventually be sorted out too." He does not believe that certain groups could be systematically excluded from applying as a result. After a year of cooperation with Wohnsinn, he plans to review how it has been working.
The entire administrative process involved in finding renters - advertising, requesting documents, sending rental contracts back and forth - takes an average of ten hours, whereas Wohnsinn only takes one hour, according to the start-up's calculations. And it should become even easier, says co-founder Weiß. In the future, the rental contract will be completely digital. Wohnsinn has only been available online up to now, but an app will be launched in June. It will also have a swipe function - just like Tinder.
Orig. text: Nina Bärschneider
Translation: ck