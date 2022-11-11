Aflatoxins : Recall of basmati and long grain rice at Lidl

Symbolbild. Foto: ZDF/Marvin Mohr

Papendrecht (NL) The Dutch food manufacturer Van Sillevoldt Rijst is recalling several batches of its rice products sold at Lidl in NRW and in other German states. The products are said to be contaminated with mold.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Dutch food manufacturer Van Sillevoldt Rijst B.V. is recalling the products "Golden Sun Basmati Rice, 1kg" and "Golden Sun Long Grain Top Rice in Cooking Bag, 1kg." Elevated levels of aflatoxins have been detected in the products, which are sold at the discount grocer Lidl, the company said Wednesday. According to the information, aflatoxins are mold toxins that can lead to liver and kidney damage if ingested over the long term.

Products with the following “sold best-before” (Mindesthaltbarkeitsdaten) dates are affected: 07.01.2023, 08.01.2023, 18.01.2023 - 20.01.2023 (Golden Sun Basmati Rice, 1kg). For the product "Golden Sun Long Grain Top Rice in Cooking Bag, 1kg" these best-before dates are affected: 05/10/2023 - 05/12/2023, 05/17/2023 - 05/21/2023, 05/25/2023, 05/26/2023, 06/07/2023, 06/08/2023.

The products can be returned to all Lidl stores. According to the Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety, the states affected are Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia.