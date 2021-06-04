Outdoor dining in the region : Recommendations for restaurants with terraces

Wine and typical dishes are served up in the Ahrtal: Hofgarten Dernau. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Restaurants are opening up again, at least for outdoor dining, and some are anxious to go out for a meal again. Here, GA writers give their personal recommendations for restaurants in Bonn and the region that have especially nice terraces.

The outlook for this weekend could not be more beautiful: The incidence rates are dropping, the temperatures are rising. In Bonn and the region, the first restaurants have opened - at least outdoors. Starting next week, guests may also sit inside again almost everywhere, all of course in compliance with the appropriate regulations and hygiene measures.

This small selection of restaurants with nice terraces is not intended as a ranking of the best restaurants or food. Rather, it contains some suggestions from GA staff for where people can go as restaurants start to open again - many more could be added to the list.

Rohmühle, Bonn: On the historic landmark register, the Rohmühle of the former cement factory on the banks of the Rhine between Ramersdorf and Oberkassel has been home to a trendy restaurant with a large terrace since 2005. And it's in a fabulous location - elevated above the riverbank promenade, where you have a view of the Rhine, the Siebengebirge and the Bonn skyline, depending on where you are sitting. Around 250 guests can be accommodated under the sun umbrellas, and international cuisine is served. It’s the clear number one in this quarter with offices, hotel, hospital and gastronomy - an area referred to by locals as the "Bonner Bogen".

Rohmühle, Rheinwerkallee 3, 53227 Bonn-Beuel, www.rohmuehle.com, Tel. (0228) 4 10 07 07. Open Mon-Sat 10am - 9 pm, Sun and public holidays 9:30 am - 9 pm.

Medo, Siegburg: Since the summer of 1995, this has been the most beautiful place in Siegburg to enjoy Mediterranean cuisine. The interior with its winter garden ambience is already very special, but the impressive terrace is without comparison. The well-kept tables are located between the rippling Mühlenbach stream and the largest continuous section of Siegburg's historic 13th-century city wall. With a maximum of 150 seats, containers with palm trees, olive trees and oleanders are placed among them, creating a vacation feeling. An attractive lighting design gives this picturesque backdrop a different vibe in the evening hours. Attentive, friendly service and great cuisine await visitors.

Medo, Auf der Kälke 1-3, 53721 Siegburg, www.restaurant-medo.de, Tel. (0 22 41) 53 990. Open Sun-Thu 12pm - 11pm, Fri 12pm - midnight, Sat 5pm - midnight.

Rolandsbogen, Rolandswerth: Along with the Drachenfels and the Loreley, the Rolandsbogen is the symbol par excellence of Rhine Romanticism of the 17th and especially the 18th century. This idyllic spot was named after the legendary knight Roland from the early Middle Ages. Not only the establishment is legendary, but also the view over the Rhine valley. The forerunner of the restaurant was a kiosk with soft drinks - opened in 1894. Since the summer of 2012, the restaurant with its wildly romantic terrace has been run by the long-established Berlin-based gastronomic company Lutter & Wegner, and that's why it's officially called "Lutter & Wegner am Rolandsbogen." The cuisine doesn’t forget regional specialties, serving, for example, beef from the Eifel.

Lutter & Wegner am Rolandsbogen, 53424 Rolandswerth, www.rolandsbogen.de, Tel. (0 22 28) 372. Open Wed-Sun from 12pm, Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Bastei, Bad Godesberg: Built from 1898 to 1900, the Bad Godesberg Bastei used to be the waiting lounge of a former steamboat landing. The castle-like, historicist building has been managed since 2001 by restaurateur Martin Stützer, who in turn was joined by his son Konstantin in 2016. Three levels are occupied: the tavern directly on the waterfront, the restaurant in the middle, and the Basteria at the very top. From the elevated restaurant terrace, guests can admire the panorama of the Siebengebirge mountain range opposite. Tip: Before heading home, be sure to have a nightcap in the historic bar area.

Bastei, Von-Sandt-Ufer 1, 53173 Bonn-Bad Godesberg, www.bastei-bonn.de, Tel. (0228) 3 68 04 33. Open Mon-Sun noon-10 p.m.

Hofgarten, Dernau: One brother (Werner Näkel) makes the wine, the other (Hartwig Näkel) serves it in his Hofgarten in the middle of the wine village of Dernau. Served here are many wines, not only from the region, but also from far beyond the borders of the Ahr Valley. The Hofgarten is all about coziness, and not only outside on the terrace with the wicker chairs. From next week, you can also dine inside again. The kitchen will be serving rustic regional dishes such as wild boar with onion confit on farmhouse bread or monastery ham, vegetable terrine, winegrower's salad and crispy steak chops with fried potatoes. So simple, so good.

Hofgarten Dernau, Bachstr. 26, 53507 Dernau, www.hofgarten-dernau.de, Tel. (02643) 15 40. Open from 11:30 am until - depending on the weather - 9pm for the time being, from June 2 until 10:30 pm.

Landgasthof Poststuben, Heppingen: In the Landgasthof next to the gourmet restaurant, regional and seasonal interpretations from Steinheuer's cuisine are served up. There is a large courtyard behind the restaurant, where classics such as ho[Link auf http://www.sanct-peter.de] memade roasted veal blood sausage, blood sausage salad and lentils are now being served again. The Duroc cheeks with a strong chorizo sauce or the roast venison with baked apples, cabbage and dumplings are also typical dishes for the refined home cooking offered here. Also noteworthy is the wine list with a wide range from the region and Germany. However, space is still limited due to Covid-19 regulations. Only about two-thirds of the tables can be seated to maintain the proper distancing. A reservation is therefore highly recommended. Starting from June 3, Steinheuers will also seat guests indoors.

Steinheuers Landgasthof Poststuben, Landskroner Str. 110, 53747 bath new year Ahrweiler (local part Heppingen), Tel. (02641) 948 60, www.steinheuers.de. Open Thu-Mon, from 12 to 2 pm , 6 pm - 10 pm.

Brogsitter Sanct Peter, Walporzheim: The gastronomic ensemble of lounge, fireside lounge, wine church and gourmet restaurant encloses a large secluded terrace on three sides. The Ahr flows past the fourth. From the kitchen of the Weinkirche come regionally and seasonally focused dishes such as the spring menu of carpaccio with wild garlic cream and asparagus pesto, cream of asparagus soup with strips of smoked salmon, pink roasted saddle of veal with creamy asparagus vegetables, and roasted crème with strawberries and homemade yogurt ice cream. The wines are also primarily from the region as opposed to international offerings. In the afternoon, coffee and cake or a rustic Ahrtaler Vesper are on offer. There are still only about two-thirds of the usual seats, but as of June 2, the indoor areas will also reopen.

Brogsitter Gasthaus Sanct Peter, Walporzheimer Str. 134, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Tel. (02641) 97 750, www.sanct-peter.de. Open from 12noon, closing time depends on the weather

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas, Caro Maurer - Translation: ck)