Reconstruction to begin in 2024 Redevelopment plans for the Rhine in Bonn enter the decisive phase
Bonn · If the political committees give their approval, the power shovels for the first construction phase are due to start rolling in the second quarter of 2024. The design incorporates feedback from the public participation process.
It's not so easy to paint a colorful picture of the extensive plans for the redesign of the Rhine promenade on a rather gloomy, rainy autumn afternoon. But these officials tried to do exactly that on Thursday: Mayor Katja Dörner, City Planning Officer Helmut Wiesner and David Baier, Sandra Paul and Doreen Käppler-Jerbi from the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery. The city considers it necessary at this point in time because the revised design for the first construction phase is now ready after a long, extensive public participation process - based on the plans of the Berlin office Planorama Landschaftsarchitektur, which was the winner of a competition in 2021.
The draft design for the area between Josefstrasse and Altem Zoll will first go to the political authorities for approval. If the specialist committees and the Bonn district council approve it, the city council could make the final decision at its meeting on December 12. The city reported that the first construction measures would then start this year. After the flooding season is over, construction would then begin in the second quarter of 2024 and continue until January 2025. The conversion will be carried out step by step. The promenade should remain accessible throughout.
What exactly is planned?
The plan is to increase greenery throughout, with a total area of 1,300 square meters being stripped of any pavement or sealant and planted with grasses, shrubs and herbs. The area in front of the steps leading up to the Alter Zoll with the Lenné parterre (where the Lenné sculpture commemorates the Bonn-born landscape architect) will be retained. The tall pine tree cover will be replaced by a lower hedge. The promenade paving will be continued up to the steps. New green spaces, drainage basins and bicycle parking areas are planned for along the wall to Alter Zoll. Close to Vogtsgasse, the design envisages "generous green islands" framed by the existing trees. A children's play area is planned there with a balancing course, climbing and hanging elements, all accessible without barriers - but without sand and with a plastic surface instead, because the promenade is in a flood zone, as Paul from the environmental department explained. Next to it is a drinking fountain. According to the city, once the promenade has been widened at this point, events can be held near the shore.
In the area from the Opera House to the Kennedy Bridge, a bench with a water feature and a drinking fountain will be built, among other things. In front of the entrance to the Opera House, a section of the wall facing the embankment is to be demolished "to create a direct link between the city center via the Opera House steps and the riverbank", according to the city. A bus stop for buses and delivery vehicles at the Opera House is also part of the plans. The old lime trees between Kennedybrücke and Josefstrasse will be preserved. Green spaces are planned for under the trees. The memorial to the old synagogue will be preserved. Additional bicycle stands will be installed under the Kennedy Bridge.
What impact will this have on traffic?
Following the traffic calming measures already implemented through one-way street regulations and the designation of bicycle lanes, the city intends to use the new plans to create a 4.50-meter-wide bicycle lane from Alter Zoll to Rheingasse with an exemption permit for local residents, tourist buses, delivery and emergency traffic traveling north to Rheingasse. Stopping zones are planned on the Brassertufer bank facing the Rhine in order to keep the distances to the boats as short as possible and avoid conflicts with the cycle lane. As only this one lane will remain for motor vehicle traffic after the conversion (today there are two), the city will consequently reduce the size of the T-junction at Rheingasse. From Josefstrasse to Rheingasse, cars will still be able to drive to the opera garage on a one-way street in a southerly direction. The bridge detour, i.e. driving from the Kennedy Bridge past the Dorint Hotel via the promenade and Rheingasse to Belderberg/B9, will also remain possible. A four-meter-wide two-way cycle path will be structurally separated from the one-way road.
What happens next?
The entire redesign of the banks of the Rhine between Rosental and Zweite Fährgasse, around 1.5 kilometers long, is divided into a total of three construction phases. Design planning for the second section between Rosental and Josefstrasse (northern part) will begin at the start of next year. The city expects construction to begin in the fall of 2025, with a rough cost estimate of six million euros. The third construction phase between Altem Zoll and Zweiter Fährgasse (southern section) is scheduled to begin in 2027; it is too early to make a cost estimate, according to the planning office. So far, the costs for the first construction phase have been estimated at around ten million euros, which will be subsidized to a large extent by urban development funds from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. In September, the city announced that the state had approved 8.3 million euros.
Mayor Dörner said on Thursday that the redesign was "a very important project for the city". A number of existing elements, such as the Lenné-Parterre, would be retained. However, it will be "significantly greener". City planning officer Wiesner spoke of the overall design and a "harmonious image" for the project, which will integrate the pavilion near Vogtsgasse. The suggestions from the public participation process that have been implemented in the plans include a bench with a water feature (the water feature next to the seating area, of course) and a children's playground as a place where generations can come together.
Orig. text: Philipp Königs
Translation: ck