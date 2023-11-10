Reconstruction to begin in 2024 Redevelopment plans for the Rhine in Bonn enter the decisive phase

The plan is to increase greenery throughout, with a total area of 1,300 square meters being stripped of any pavement or sealant and planted with grasses, shrubs and herbs. The area in front of the steps leading up to the Alter Zoll with the Lenné parterre (where the Lenné sculpture commemorates the Bonn-born landscape architect) will be retained. The tall pine tree cover will be replaced by a lower hedge. The promenade paving will be continued up to the steps. New green spaces, drainage basins and bicycle parking areas are planned for along the wall to Alter Zoll. Close to Vogtsgasse, the design envisages "generous green islands" framed by the existing trees. A children's play area is planned there with a balancing course, climbing and hanging elements, all accessible without barriers - but without sand and with a plastic surface instead, because the promenade is in a flood zone, as Paul from the environmental department explained. Next to it is a drinking fountain. According to the city, once the promenade has been widened at this point, events can be held near the shore.