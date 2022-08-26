Dead woman was reported missing : Body of woman identified in the Rhine near Remagen

Passers-by in Remagen have discovered a woman's body in the Rhine. Foto: dpa/David Inderlied

Police have identified the body of a woman found in the Rhine near Remagen on Tuesday. Walkers had seen the lifeless body floating in the Rhine near the Remagen Peace Museum and alerted the rescue services

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The body of a woman washed up in the Rhine near Remagen on Tuesday has been identified. This was announced by the police on Thursday morning. According to the report, it is a 54-year-old woman from the Koblenz area who was reported missing on Wednesday. According to the police, the investigation has so far shown no signs of foul play.

On Tuesday morning at around 11 o'clock, walkers saw the lifeless body floating in the Rhine near the Remagen Peace Museum and alerted the rescue services. The Remagen fire brigade then rescued the dead woman from the river.

Officials rule out a connection with the flood disaster of July 2021 in the Ahr valley, after which two people are still missing.