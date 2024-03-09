Contracts signed in Bonn Renovation of Beethovenhalle proceeds without architects
Bonn · Now that the City of Bonn has parted company with the architects responsible for redeveloping the Beethovenhalle, the company Leitwerk will continue to manage the project on its own. A new contract has already been signed.
The city of Bonn and Leitwerk Rhein Ruhr GmbH have signed a contract agreeing that Leitwerk will continue to manage the renovation of the Beethovenhalle on its own, without an architect. Mayor Katja Dörner confirmed this on Thursday afternoon in main hall at the heart of the concert hall where she signed the new contract. She and Anja Gräfe of Leitwerk put their signatures under the document in front of more than 170 site workers and a large press contingent.
As reported, Berlin-based architects NSA had threatened to stop work if the city of Bonn did not meet their financial demands. According to Dörner, both sides have now agreed on a termination agreement, although she did not go into any detail about the conditions. According to the GA, the office had demanded an additional 466,000 euros on top of outstanding fee instalments of 1.4 million euros for services it claimed had already been provided. According to reports, the city and the NSA have now agreed on a final payment of around 450,000 euros in the termination agreement.
Optimistic about reaching target
"I am still confident that we will achieve our goal of completing construction by the end of the year and being able to open the concert hall at the end of 2025," said Gräfe. Dörner was also optimistic that the Beethovenhalle "can now be completed quickly and without interruption". The project, which had originally been increased from 61.5 million to around 221 million, was still on budget, said Dörner. She is very pleased that the contract with Leitwerk, a former NSA subcontractor, could be concluded so quickly. Gräfe was reluctant to comment on how her company would deal with the outstanding payments owed to the architects. "We're not going to comment on that."
After the contract was signed, project manager Steffen Göbel and Tom Schmidt, chairman of the Beethovenhalle project advisory board, led a tour of the building. The eye-catching ceiling in the main hall is almost finished, and only needs a little more work, according to Göbel. The ventilation system above the ceiling is also nearly complete, with the exception of two fans. Woodworkers are in the process of reinstalling the old, now refurbished, wood panelling on the walls. "A painstaking job," says Göbel. And what’s with the black plastic birds dangling from long strings under the ceiling? "We had a pigeon problem," Göbel explains, adding with a sideways glance and a wink at Dörner, "I would have preferred a killer falcon, but that would never have been approved."
