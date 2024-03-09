Contracts signed in Bonn Renovation of Beethovenhalle proceeds without architects

"I am still confident that we will achieve our goal of completing construction by the end of the year and being able to open the concert hall at the end of 2025," said Gräfe. Dörner was also optimistic that the Beethovenhalle "can now be completed quickly and without interruption". The project, which had originally been increased from 61.5 million to around 221 million, was still on budget, said Dörner. She is very pleased that the contract with Leitwerk, a former NSA subcontractor, could be concluded so quickly. Gräfe was reluctant to comment on how her company would deal with the outstanding payments owed to the architects. "We're not going to comment on that."