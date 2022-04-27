Prices in Bonn and the region : Rental flats are particularly expensive near these stops

Bornheim-Hersel station: According to Immoscout24, the monthly rent for a 70-square-metre flat in the vicinity of this station is 643 Euro. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn Living in the vicinity of a railway station has great advantages. But how does the proximity to the railway affect the price? We have calculated the average monthly cold rent in Bonn and the region. Our map shows the costs stop by stop.

Living within walking distance of a public transport stop is becoming increasingly important in times of dramatically rising energy prices. As a commuter, for example, you can leave your car behind and take the bus or train to work instead. It also has its advantages when it comes to leisure activities. The online platform Immoscout24 has calculated the cold rents for flats along the city and regional railway lines in Bonn and the region, station by station, exclusively for our editorial team. The most expensive place to live is near the Poppelsdorfer Allee stop (tram lines 61/62), where the asking rent per month is 805 Euro, the cheapest is in the eastern Rhein-Sieg district. Near the Rosbach tram stop (S12/S19)), the asking rent is 448 Euro.

The rent map for the Bonn region shows that the basic rents in the federal city are in part significantly higher than in the Rhein-Sieg district. Over 800 Euro is paid except at Poppelsdorfer Allee near the Juridicum (S66), Königstraße and Weberstraße (61/62) stops. Along tram lines 61 and 62, rents range from around 700 Euro to just under 800 Euro. They fall below 700 Euro in Auerberg (Kopenhagener Straße, Auerberg Mitte) and Auf der Josefshöhe. In Bonn on the right bank of the Rhine, prices also fall below 700 Euro from the Limperich stop southwards.

Renting a flat: Prices in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district

Along all lines it can be observed that rents fall with increasing distance from the city centre. For example, the asking rent in the district on the right bank of the Rhine near the Oberdollendorf Nord S66 stop is 668 Euro, while in the vicinity of the Bad Honnef stop it is only 631 Euro. Near the Bad Honnef station of the Deutsche Bahn (RB27), the offer price drops to 614 Euro. In the district on the left bank of the Rhine, prices along the S23 rise from 535 Euro (Swisttal-Odendorf) to 617 Euro (Alfter-Impekoven). Further on to the terminus of the S23, the price rises to 760 Euro (Bonn Hauptbahnhof).

Foto: Immoscout

Along line 16 to Cologne it is cheapest at the stop Widdig (634 Euro), along line 18 this is the case around the stations Merten and Waldorf (both 596 Euro).

THE METHOD „Hedonic calculation model“ In order to be able to compare the rents, the values were converted to a reference property of 70 square metres, which is a "flat with a medium year of construction and medium quality of equipment", says spokesman Axel Schmidt. The "hedonic calculation model" that is applied here is also used by economists to determine inflation and economic growth, for example. In the price evaluation, for example, quality features are more strongly incorporated into the statistics. Certain outlier values are statistically adjusted.

Original text: Ulla Thiede