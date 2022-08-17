Housing market : Rents for students in Bonn continue to rise

Residential building in the Kurfürstenstraße in Bonn. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The prices for student flats have continued to rise. In Bonn, students looking for a flat have to reckon with ten percent higher net cold rents, a survey by the portal Immowelt shows.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

According to a comparison by the real estate portal Immowelt, the asking prices for student flats have risen by up to 16 per cent within one year. In Bonn, students looking for a flat have to expect ten per cent higher net cold rents, according to the study published on Tuesday. The study compares the net rents of flats suitable for students in 67 German cities. The study found that asking prices had risen in 51 cities, including Munich (plus eleven per cent), Berlin (plus ten per cent) and Hamburg (plus nine per cent).

In other university cities, the asking rents for student flats have not risen any further, for example in Münster and Mannheim. In cities like Marburg (minus three per cent) and Wiesbaden (minus five per cent), rents have even fallen in the past twelve months.

Most expensive for students in Munich

Students still live most expensively in Munich, where a single flat currently costs a median of 840 Euro. A year ago it was 760 Euro. Asking rents have also increased in other large university cities. In Berlin, students can now expect to pay 570 Euro. In Frankfurt (540 Euro) and Hamburg (500 Euro), asking rents have risen by eight and nine per cent respectively within a year.

The increase in rents is somewhat lower in Cologne, where student flats have become two per cent more expensive. There, the average asking rent for a property with one to two rooms and up to 40 square metres was 500 Euro. In Bonn, the average rent is 440 Euro. In Aachen, asking rents rose by only three per cent, averaging 370 Euro.

Original text: Ulla Thiede