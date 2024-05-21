For the manager of Denns Biomarkt in Endenich, this is "a great thing”. He says, "Anything that helps prevent food from being wasted is important.” As soon as he indicates in the app that bags of food are ready for distribution, the first customers arrive. "Sometimes you have to be quick." The bags of food are especially popular after holidays such as Easter. "Then there are up to 20 packed bags here." He usually offers his "grab bags" in three different forms: with fruits and vegetables, with baked goods or as a "surprise bag". Via the app, users can reserve their bag and pay cashless. Denns Biomarkt says it has sold a total of around one million food bags to date.