Work life : Research institute: Fewer working from home in June

A Munich-based research institute estimates how many people have returned to their place of employment instead of working from home. Foto: dpa/Roni Rekomaa

Munich Life is slowly returning ‘back to normal’ following the pandemic. A study from the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research indicates how many people in Germany are going back to the office.

An increasing number of people in Germany are going back to work at the office rather than continuing to work from their own homes.

In June, the percentage of employees working at least part of the time from home fell from 31 to 28.4 percent. This was the estimate from the Munich-based Ifo Institute in a report published on Monday.

In the service sector, the proportion of people working from home remains very high, but fell from 41.5 to 38.5 percent. In the IT sector, the percentage of people working from home is the highest at 76 percent. Workers in that sector who return to the office are an exception. There was also more on-site work and less working from home in both the wholesale and retail industries, and in construction and manufacturing.