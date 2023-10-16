Excavation on the Poppelsdorf campus Researchers puzzled over dancing little man

Excavation work began in spring and is now in its final stages. Whatever finds could be recovered have been salvaged, everything else has been digitally mapped. Most of the pits have now been closed again, and an access road for heavy construction vehicles is currently being built in the middle of the site. Now the work of the archaeologists continues at their desks and in the laboratory, where the finds are to be processed and documented "in accordance with archival standards". The documentation will then be sent to the Office for the Preservation of Archaeological Monuments, and the finds will go into storage at the LVR Museum. But Kempken can already say: "The Roman settlement there lasted at least until the first century after Christ. We do not yet know how long. We have to wait for the results of the find analysis in the office."