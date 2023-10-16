Excavation on the Poppelsdorf campus Researchers puzzled over dancing little man
Bonn · The little dancing man is stamped on an ancient coin. Archaeologists have unearthed it at the construction site on the Poppeldorf campus. A lucky discovery that is as likely as finding a needle in a haystack. But the researchers can report another exceptional find.
It's always exciting when archaeologists are out and about on construction sites in Bonn before the building work begins. After all, the Romans once camped on the Rhine, and they left many traces behind. An excavation team on the construction site for the planned new learning and research centre on the university campus between Endenich and Poppelsdorf have now made some interesting finds, including something that could be described as a needle in the haystack: A coin from the "Dancing Man" series. According to experts, this coin was in circulation around the time of Christ's birth.
A coin of this kind, alloyed with silver, had been found once before, during excavations at a construction site on the campus in 2018, explains Franz Kempken from the company ABS (Archäologische- Baugrund-Sanierung), which was commissioned by Bonn University to excavate there. The researchers think Dünsberg near Gießen could be the minting site. The main distribution area is in Central Hesse. The stylised figure of a dancing person wears a belt and holds a snake in his right hand.
Researchers associate these coins and other finds such as pottery shards with the Germanic tribe of the Ubians. Kempken knows from historical sources that Agrippa, the Roman governor at the time, had settled the Ubians as a reliable pro-Roman tribal group along the left bank of the Rhine in the Roman province, which means they were also in what is present-day Bonn.
Remains of a Roman estate
In view of all the finds, it can be assumed that a Roman estate - a "Villa Rustica" - must have once stood on the construction site on the Poppelsdorf campus. "These estates were not uncommon here because of the good, fertile soil," says Kempken. The quality of the soil has obviously held up to the present day: For example, almost the entire area between the A 565 autobahn and Nussallee served as an agricultural trial area for more than a century until the development of the Poppelsdorf campus began. Moreover, next to the new building of the Leibnitz Institute, which is currently almost completed, there is still the University of Bonn's kitchen garden.
Millstones and pottery
During their excavations, the archaeologists came across other things including large storage pits, discovered the structures of so-called post buildings on the basis of differently coloured stains in the soil, and finally dug up a kiln, Kempken reports. They do not yet know what kind of oven it was. "Maybe it was a baking oven, but that is not entirely clear at the moment," says the scholar. In any case, the reddish, brick-covered floor can still be seen. There were also some bone remains found, presumably from slaughterhouse waste.
The new building on Friedrich-Hirzebruch-Allee, which is in its final stages, is diagonally opposite the Agricultural Library, which Alexander Koenig Museum and the Leibnitz Institute intend to use as a centre for molecular biodiversity research. In addition, a new building on the corner of Carl-Troll-Strasse is scheduled for completion in mid-2024. This will serve as an interim space for the large number of university buildings that need to be renovated.
According to Kempken, everything indicates that the excavation site must be the economic section of the estate, the so-called "Pars Rustica". Fragments of grinding stones and pottery shards from vessels were also found. Further investigations will show which ones date back to the Roman period and which to the Iron Age, says Kempken. To return to the coin: "This is indeed an exceptional find," says the managing director of the ABS. Thanks to metal detectors, it came to light in the 21st century.
Excavation work began in spring and is now in its final stages. Whatever finds could be recovered have been salvaged, everything else has been digitally mapped. Most of the pits have now been closed again, and an access road for heavy construction vehicles is currently being built in the middle of the site. Now the work of the archaeologists continues at their desks and in the laboratory, where the finds are to be processed and documented "in accordance with archival standards". The documentation will then be sent to the Office for the Preservation of Archaeological Monuments, and the finds will go into storage at the LVR Museum. But Kempken can already say: "The Roman settlement there lasted at least until the first century after Christ. We do not yet know how long. We have to wait for the results of the find analysis in the office."
Another sensational find
One sensational find, by the way, was reported by the University of Bonn during a teaching excavation at the beginning of the expansion work for the new Poppelsdorf campus with researchers and students in 2012. Back then, the group found the remains of a so-called "peripteral temple", which was probably used around the first century AD. This type of temple usually consisted of only one room and was surrounded by a corridor. The archaeologists had a tip from a previous excavation by a contracting company that there must be some foundation in the subsoil. "It is definitely worthwhile continuing to dig on the Poppelsdorf campus," the head of the excavation at the time, Frank Rumscheid, Professor of Classical Archaeology at the University of Bonn and Director of the Academic Art Museum, had said after the discovery of the temple. He was right.
Original text: Lisa Inhoffen
Translation: Jean Lennox