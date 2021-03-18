Bad Neuenahr : Resident seriously injured in explosion in apartment building

Explosion in Sebastianstraße: The fire brigade is on duty. Foto: Martin Gausmann

Bad Neuenahr One person was seriously injured in an explosion in Bad Neuenahr on Wednesday. According to police reports, the explosion occurred around 3 pm in an apartment building in Sebastianstraße.

According to GA information, the explosion occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the kitchen of the ground floor flat. According to the police, there was a lot of damage to the apartment building. The injured person had to be flown to hospital by helicopter. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, there was another injured person who was treated as an outpatient.

Sebastianstraße had to be closed for an hour, and numerous police, fire brigade, Red Cross and technical relief organisations were deployed. The cause of the explosion was not known at first. The investigation is ongoing.