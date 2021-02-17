Night sky spectacle on Rose Monday : Residents are surprised by fireworks in Bonn

On Monday evening, fireworks could be seen over Bonn (symbol photo) Foto: Yvo Salinas

Bonn Several Bonn residents marveled at rockets in the night sky of Bonn on Rose Monday. According to the city, it should have been an approved fireworks display.

Fireworks in the middle of February? Some Bonn residents contacted the GA on Tuesday and wondered about fireworks on Rose Monday. The city of Bonn informed on request that the light spectacle on the evening of Shrove Monday must have been an approved fireworks display of the BonnLive "carnival concerts" on the former Miesen grounds in Dottendorf. According to own data, the city had approved for Weiberfastnacht and Rosenmontag a conclusion fireworks after the concert end. At 10 pm the fireworks should have ended.

The "Karnival Concerts" have been taking place since January 29 in Bonn on the old Miesen grounds and in Cologne on the parking lot at the Südstadion. Guests could arrive with the own car and experience in corona conforming manner live musicians of Kasalla, Brings, Höhner. This Tuesday, the series ends with the carnival session of the Bonner Stadtsoldaten Corps. Already last year there were car concerts in Bonn during the Corona pandemic. But after the car concert series at carnival, according to the organisers, it's over for the time being.