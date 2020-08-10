Kulturgarten : Residents criticise concert noise on the Bonn Rheinaue

Info

Michael Doering's letter also reached Sandro Heinemann, managing director of RheinEvents GmbH, which organises the Kulturgarten together with the event agency fünfdrei. His company brought about bonnlive in mid-March, which first streamed cultural events online, then it organised car concerts and the open-air stage in the Rheinaue for the Young Theater Bonn and the House of Springmaus. The stage was intended from the outset for theatre and concerts, and he says. "The Kunst!Rasen was never an issue, I don't know why." Two out of three possible locations were quickly abandoned: The amphitheatre didn't have the necessary logistics, the large Rheinaue meadow would have interfered with the sound backdrop of the SWB summer festival at the park restaurant, so all that remained was the small meadow where the stage was similar to that for Rhein in Flammen. Heinemann says that the prescribed noise standards were adhered to and the sound level was even measured. He admits: "The most critical noise level was in the American Siedlung" and there were complaints from local residents. We met with them at the end of July – Doering was not there – and "they told us their grievances, and we made some acoustic improvements". We did this by changing the direction of the stage by 15 degrees towards the Südbrücke and also by making a "cut" to the sound so that the really low frequency bass wouldn't carry so far. "We try to have a constructive exchange with the residents," says Heinemann. The series of events is currently running satisfactorily. The public order office was also there because of the noise issue, but primarily to check compliance with the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance. The Kulturgarten offers a platform to artists who suffer from the loss of events due to coronavirus - and provides the organisers with some income. "There are far more than 100 people directly or indirectly involved."