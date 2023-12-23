"I wasn't at home when a neighbor informed me," said a homeowner from Kopernikusstrasse as she inspected the damage on Friday. Twenty minutes later, she was on site - and realized that she couldn't get into her house. The tree - which she thinks was a cedar - was blocking the entrance. "The fire department arrived at around 10 p.m. and cut away a lot of the tree and cordoned off the area in just over an hour and a half," says the 60-year-old. The residents of the buildings in the back row were still unable to enter their homes and had to go through the garages, said the owner. "My house is extremely damaged, the roof needs to be done," reported the 60-year-old. The problem: "The roofer can only come when the roof is free. But there's no company that can do it right now." Her neighbor, who was also affected, was luckier. The roofer had already paid her a visit.