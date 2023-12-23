Aftermath of storm “Zoltan" Residents in Bad Godesberg stunned by storm damage
Bad Godesberg · Storm Zoltan hit Bad Godesberg especially hard. On Kopernikusstrasse, a 20-meter tree fell onto several terraced houses. On Rheinstrasse, parts of a roof and façade fell onto the street and damaged several cars. The residents were stunned.
Residents on Kopernikusstrasse in Pennenfeld are still in shock. Storm Zoltan, which passed over Bonn and hit Bad Godesberg particularly hard, caused a 20-meter tree to fall onto some terraced houses. Residents on Rheinstrasse still can't believe what happened there. Parts of a roof and façade of a four-story apartment building fell onto the road and damaged several cars. In total, the Bonn fire department recorded more than 90 deployments in connection with the storm from Thursday to Friday.
"I wasn't at home when a neighbor informed me," said a homeowner from Kopernikusstrasse as she inspected the damage on Friday. Twenty minutes later, she was on site - and realized that she couldn't get into her house. The tree - which she thinks was a cedar - was blocking the entrance. "The fire department arrived at around 10 p.m. and cut away a lot of the tree and cordoned off the area in just over an hour and a half," says the 60-year-old. The residents of the buildings in the back row were still unable to enter their homes and had to go through the garages, said the owner. "My house is extremely damaged, the roof needs to be done," reported the 60-year-old. The problem: "The roofer can only come when the roof is free. But there's no company that can do it right now." Her neighbor, who was also affected, was luckier. The roofer had already paid her a visit.
The events of Thursday evening were still having an impact on Rheinstrasse on Friday. "The roof is completely blown off," said a local resident. Clean-up work was underway and a company had assessed the damage. The apartment under the roof was uninhabitable and water leaked into it. The affected residents had to move to a hotel. Head of operations, Jan Horn, reported on location on Thursday evening that around 60 square meters of the roof of the damaged building had been blown off and flung onto Rheinstrasse. Four parked cars had major damage as a result.
"I didn't realize anything at first last night," said a 67-year-old woman. "The neighbors helped me get out." The roof was lying on the road and her car was badly damaged. "It really leaves you stunned. And something like this happens before Christmas." She is now storing her car in her parents' garage for the time being. "An expert is coming next week. I'm afraid it's a total loss." The most important thing is that nobody was injured, said Beate Maczkowiak, whose shop "SheShe" is located on Rheinstrasse. A friend had sent pictures and she was worried about her business. When she arrived there on Friday, "I was shocked, all I saw was devastation". She was glad that it had happened so late, "most people were already in their apartments”.
Walkway and cycle path closed
The footpath and cycle path on the L158, Marienforster Strasse, (in the direction of Wachtberg) had to be closed due to storm damage to a building on the Marienforst estate. The city's public order service had been informed about the damaged roof, assessed the damage on site, informed the owner and taped off the area, according to Markus Schmitz from the city's press office. The closure of the footpath and cycle path was carried out in consultation with the building regulations office.
The Bonn fire department recorded a total of around 90 deployments, no injuries were reported. Besides roofs being blown off, the storm mainly caused damage to cars. Firefighters removed fallen trees and branches and secured loose roofing, façade and scaffolding. In total, around 100 men and women from the volunteer and professional fire brigades were deployed. According to the fire brigade, the focus was on the Bad Godesberg area. On Friday morning, however, they were called out to Duisdorf. A tree had fallen on a building there and was threatening to fall onto the access road to several buildings. Residents would no longer have been able to get into their homes safely. The fire department arrived on site with a crane.
According to the city, the Christmas markets in Bonn and Bad Godesberg were spared by storm Zoltan. Christmas festivities went on as normal on Thursday, but according to the city, those who were worried had the option of closing at 8 pm. The two markets were also open on Friday.
(Orig. text: Axel Vogel and Ayla Jacob / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)