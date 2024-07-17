Households in Bonn Residents report faulty technical devices after power outage

Residents told the German Tenants' Association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Ahr that the municipal utilities had tried several times to restore the power supply. The grid collapsed again, which is said to have caused damage to residents' technical equipment. Among other things, a laptop was reportedly defective, while another resident spoke of damage to a refrigerator. In response to a GA enquiry, Stadtwerke (SWB) explained that the grid had not collapsed. "It is true that there was an attempt to switch on the high-voltage transformer. Due to the fact that the protection systems failed, we were forced to disconnect the power supply again,’ said SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern when asked. The supply was then successively switched back on.