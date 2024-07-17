Households in Bonn Residents report faulty technical devices after power outage
Bonn · Many households in Bonn were without power on Friday afternoon. The municipal utilities reportedly tried several times to restore the supply. Since then, residents have reported damage to technical devices. An expert gives tips on what those affected can do now.
Around 10,000 households were without power last Friday. A construction company had accidentally damaged an important power line during work, which led to a widespread power outage in the south of Bonn.
Residents told the German Tenants' Association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Ahr that the municipal utilities had tried several times to restore the power supply. The grid collapsed again, which is said to have caused damage to residents' technical equipment. Among other things, a laptop was reportedly defective, while another resident spoke of damage to a refrigerator. In response to a GA enquiry, Stadtwerke (SWB) explained that the grid had not collapsed. "It is true that there was an attempt to switch on the high-voltage transformer. Due to the fact that the protection systems failed, we were forced to disconnect the power supply again,’ said SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern when asked. The supply was then successively switched back on.
In view of the descriptions given by the affected residents, the German Tenants' Association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Ahr called on the municipal utilities to thoroughly review the effects of the power outage as well as the processes and procedures for reconnection. ‘If it turns out to be correct that difficulties caused by the power cut have led to damage, the question of liability naturally arises,’ explains Tenants' Association Chairman Bernhard von Grünberg. He has a few tips for those affected.
Those affected should document the damage
Residents whose technical appliances have been damaged should document the damage immediately, says von Grünberg. This includes photos of the damaged appliances, proof of purchase and repair reports from technicians. The next step is for those affected to report the damage. "Inform your electricity supplier of the damage immediately. It is important to describe the damage in detail and have the documentation ready,’ explains von Grünberg.
Injured parties should also check their household contents insurance policy for specific clauses on surge damage and damage caused by power cuts. "In many cases, household contents insurance covers such damage. Contact your insurance advisor to clarify exactly what damage is covered and how to report a claim correctly." In serious cases, it can be helpful to seek legal advice in order to assert claims and clarify the question of liability.
University hospital was briefly without power
If the power outage was caused by the network operator, they can be held liable, explains SWB spokeswoman Elbern. However, this must be proven. Household contents insurance often covers damage caused by power surges or other damage caused by power outages. Liability insurance can also be relevant if the damage has caused injury to third parties. Consumers can contact the SWB hotline on 0228 711-1 or by email at info@bonn-netz.de in the event of damage caused by a power outage caused by Bonn-Netz GmbH.
The University Hospital was also briefly affected by the power outage and had to switch to an emergency power supply. Around 10,250 households in Gronau, Kessenich, Dottendorf, Ippendorf and Venusberg were affected by the power cut. The trams on lines 61 and 62 were also unable to run for more than an hour.
Original text: Niklas Schröder
Translation: Mareike Graepel