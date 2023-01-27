Dinner with new people : Restaurant "Esskalation" in Bonn offers "Community Table”

Hanna Maier (left) sits at the "Community Table" at the Esskalation restaurant for the second time to have dinner with complete strangers. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn At the "Community Table," strangers sit together at a large table, have dinner and get to know each other. The concept has been around for some time in the USA and Australia - and now it has come to Bonn.

An elegantly laid table, with candles flickering between crystal and fine cloth napkins at each place setting. No question: in this inviting atmosphere, "old" friends are about to meet to enjoy a nice evening together. Friends? "Not right at the beginning," says Tom Schult, who together with his sister Katja runs the vegan restaurants "Esskalation" in Poppelsdorf and Südstadt. "At first, everyone is still a stranger to each other and carefully gets to know the others. But at the end of the evening, sometimes even new friends are at the table together."

Since December, he has been offering a special new concept in his restaurants - the "Community Table": People who don’t know each other book a ticket with him, take a seat at a table together with others they don’t know, enjoy a special menu and get to know new people in an uncomplicated way.

But not everyone likes to sit at a table in a restaurant with complete strangers. The phrase "Excuse me, is this seat free?" is difficult for many people to say in Germany. The Rhinelanders apparently have less difficulty with this than the rest of the country. "The openness of Rhinelanders is legendary. They don't find it difficult to sit down at a table in a restaurant with people they don’t know. Such concepts work well here," says Thorsten Hellwig, press spokesman for the NRW state association of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga). "Rhinelanders are good at socializing and quickly get into conversation with others." In his opinion, features such as the "Community Table" will become increasingly popular in the future. "There are more and more singles, and Corona has really shown us how important social contacts and personal interactions are," he explains.

At a table with strangers for the second time

Just before Christmas, Hanna Maier sat at a communal table at the vegan restaurant in Poppelsdorf - "and I'm at it again," she says with a laugh, toasting with a "French 75" cocktail she received as a welcome. She moved to Bonn last year for work reasons. "I'm new to the city. And here I have the opportunity to meet others casually and in a cozy atmosphere," she says. In December, she was here with a friend. "I raved so much about the evening that I came with another friend today.”

This time she is sitting opposite Sebastian Hofferberth. He has come with his wife, but they are not sitting next to each other. "This way, everyone can meet new people. I'm really excited to see what the evening will bring," he says, enjoying the "greeting from the kitchen," a purple potato puree with porcini mushrooms. The Hofferberth family came across the community table rather by accident. "In the window of the restaurant on Bonner Talweg, I saw a notice about the evening and immediately booked two tickets," he says.

Conversations lasting until midnight

It's not just the special atmosphere that fascinates Hanna Maier. "I am a convinced vegan and I am happy that I get dishes of a very high standard here." The kitchen team working under Tom Schult stands for hours at the stove. Five courses are served. After "Sushi & Croquette," there's "Ravioli & Essence," followed by "Black & Purple" (black rice, lemon, marmite, bean, celery and cauliflower). "Avocado & Biscuit" will be the finale. "But by no means the end of the evening," says Hanna Maier, toasting once again with her counterpart. "At my first 'Community Table,' it went well past midnight."

Tom Schult doesn’t mind. "I'm always surprised how quickly a jovial mood develops at this large table. The response to our evenings is really very good," says the boss of Esskalation.

But what topics do you talk about with complete strangers? "First and foremost, we are connected by our shared vegan outlook on life," explains Hanna Maier. "Holidays were a big topic at my last dinner," she adds. She also appreciates that people from different walks of life come together. "That way, as a new resident, I've already gotten a lot of tips." Sebastian Hofferberth is open for anything. "Let's see what the evening brings," he says, leaning back and relaxing.

"COMMUNITY TABLE” - Long trendy in the USA and Australia

The concept of the "community table" has long been a trend in the USA as well as in Australia. It's basically a long table in a restaurant where several strangers eat together and automatically engage in conversation. So it's not just about having a seat at a table, it's also about stepping out of your comfort zone and engaging in an exciting, new experience.