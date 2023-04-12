Retro charm Restaurant "Gustav" opens in the Bundeskunsthalle

Its director Eva Kraus was keen to get artists on board for the design of the "Gustav". She has won over a currently very popular dream team from the German capital. Alicja Kwade, born in Berlin in 1979 in Poland, represented by the Galerie Johann König and known for her surreal play with materials, has, for example, fitted a sky-blue stone sphere between the legs of a Thonet chair, which also becomes the seat. The work is called "Siège du Monde". On the wall hangs the clock "Gegen den Lauf", in which the second hand moves normally but the whole clock rotates counterclockwise (its counterpart can be admired in the sculpture park of the collector Andra Lauffs-Wegner in Bad Honnef-Rhöndorf). Also by Kwade: two of the twelve frosted glass lamps that flicker synchronously.