Series on Bonn's favorite restaurants Visiting Valtellina in Bad Godesberg with Bonn celebrity chefs
Bad Godesberg/Bonn · "I'm just around the corner at the Italian restaurant": Chefs Klaus Velten and Christoph Dubois, who have a cooking school in Bonn, have probably said this many times. They have their reasons why they are so enamored with the Valtellina restaurant in Bad Godesberg.
A long valley. And everything that comes out of it tastes so good. Chef Klaus Velten from Bonn was able to see this for himself when he was a visitor in Valtellina in northern Italy on the border with Switzerland. And Valtellina is exactly what the restaurant in the heart of Bad Godesberg is called. Velten and his partner Christoph Dubois from the Kochateliers cooking school in Bonn have been big fans of the Italian restaurant Valtellina for years. They reveal why they are regulars there and what they like best.
The two chefs have long been on a first-name basis with owner Sandro Togni, who comes from Sondrio in the aforementioned valley. Many other other customers at the restaurant are also on a first-name basis with the owner and it’s always busy there. With his genuinely warm personality, he greets every customer and always has a story to tell. "I was born on 15.5.55 (the 15th of May, 1955). And I usually got an F at school," he jokes. He has been in that location since September of 1988 and also ran the Bacco in Tannenbusch for a long time.
When asked what is special about Valtellina, Velten shoots out his answer quickly: "Everything is delicious." Chef Pabla Paramjit has been ensuring that everything tastes great (and that it stays that way) for the last 35 years. He doesn't mind if his co-workers occasionally come to the kitchen with their smartphones to shoot a story for Instagram: he prepares the sauce, adds the pasta and serves it piping hot on the plate.
With Togni at the helm, the staff have stayed put. For a long time. Some of them have been there forever, say Velten and Dubois, who come by quite often for lunch, especially in summer, but also in the evening. Many appreciate this friendly and familiar atmosphere. There are also many older customers among the regulars.
Several celebrities come to eat here
"Basically, it's always full here," says the owner. The Godesberg consul Weyer, who died in 2023, often came by. German statesman Hans-Dietrich Genscher came by, as well as Rainer Bonhof and Jürgen Kohler. Even the former footballer and sports official Wolfgang Overath drives up from time to time and is given an honorary parking space by Togni.
But does he also get a special meal like Velten and Dubois? They usually order tagliatelle alla salsiccia - sometimes a little spicy. Although the dish is not on the menu, it can be ordered. The chefs know that the sausage it contains comes from Togni's homeland. When he visits there, he always brings it back with him. The sausage has a very spicy taste and is made into a sauce for the pasta in a similar way to ground meat in a pan.
Cousin of the owner is a butcher in Italy
Some time ago, Velten took a look at how Alfio Mascarini, the owner's cousin, works as a butcher in Italy. "I felt like the first tourist to visit there. Everything was so authentic," says the man from Bonn. Every meal was outstanding, the plates were always full. And he is already raving about the salami, mountain cheese, pasta, gnocchi and the incredibly nice people.
"The Italians know how to do it," says Velten. "They only use ingredients that taste good." In terms of origin, it is a poor people’s cuisine. Few ingredients, but only good things. According to Dubois, this has now even become classic German cuisine. "Everyone always has an Italian place around the corner," he says.
Togni himself likes fish and, above all, pasta, pasta, pasta. "I'm a real spaghetti eater," he says and laughs. For lunch, he eats some pasta, refining it with butter, salt and truffle oil. With a sip of his good wine? "No, I never drink alcohol," says the owner.
They visit the restaurant for a change of scenery
He and Dubois often greet each other on the street, as they live just 200 meters apart. Lunch at Valtellina suits him and his business partner just fine, as it's a change of scenery in their working day. "Just to get out of the cooking school," says the 49-year-old, who lives with his Greek wife, Eva. He has two children from his first marriage, Alexander (24) and Lukas (20). Velten is 45 years old and married to Sonja. They have a daughter Hannah (8).
Velten remembers his father's last big birthday party in Valtellina. Shortly beforehand, in the restaurant, he not only asked for a table, but also ordered champagne and expensive wine as a joke, just to annoy his mother. “Stop it with the nonsense”, she said as she reacted exactly as he thought she would. But a big birthday surprise came when they learned the owner had taken the order seriously. There was champagne and sinfully expensive Ornellaia red wine on the table. The brother-in-law was quickly served a wheat beer and another - not partaking in consuming something so fine. But did his father enjoy the fine wine from Italy since he normally only liked Bordeaux? “That’s a good one...", he said of the wine, savoring every drop. Incidentally, the first bottle of champagne was on the house. That's also part of the familial atmosphere.
The Lugana wine that the two Bonn chefs order with their tagliatelle is also a good one. Fruity, full-bodied and not too acidic. It would perhaps also go well with the fish that Dubois and Velten often pan-fry or grill at home. Not much fuss, served just with a salad and a few dips.
They can probably no longer count how many cooking courses they have given in their studios in Bonn, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Bergisch Gladbach. But they know exactly which questions are always asked: "Do you have a Thermomix?" Answer: a definite "no". And: "What is your favorite restaurant?" Answer: "Go to Sandro in Valtellina and order salsiccia." Hopefully cousin Alfio has butchered enough sausage.
The series on celebrities and their favorite local restaurants
Bonn has a large variety of restaurants. But which ones should you definitely try out? We ask Bonn celebrities this question and ask them to meet with GA reporters in their favorite places. Whether café or bistro, pub or restaurant: the result is a colorful series of culinary trips with Bonn's local celebrities. Sure, it’s about eating and drinking, but more than that. We feature these special gastronomic encounters now and again in the Bonn local section of the General-Anzeiger.
(Orig. text: Richard Bongartz, Ayla Jacob; Translation: ck)