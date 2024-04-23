Series on Bonn's favorite restaurants Visiting Valtellina in Bad Godesberg with Bonn celebrity chefs

Velten remembers his father's last big birthday party in Valtellina. Shortly beforehand, in the restaurant, he not only asked for a table, but also ordered champagne and expensive wine as a joke, just to annoy his mother. “Stop it with the nonsense”, she said as she reacted exactly as he thought she would. But a big birthday surprise came when they learned the owner had taken the order seriously. There was champagne and sinfully expensive Ornellaia red wine on the table. The brother-in-law was quickly served a wheat beer and another - not partaking in consuming something so fine. But did his father enjoy the fine wine from Italy since he normally only liked Bordeaux? “That’s a good one...", he said of the wine, savoring every drop. Incidentally, the first bottle of champagne was on the house. That's also part of the familial atmosphere.