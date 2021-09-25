GA listing : Restaurants and cafés offering brunch in Bonn

Bonn/Region It’s too late for breakfast, but too early for lunch - the perfect solution: brunch. Here are some restaurants in Bonn that offer brunch, mainly on weekends and holidays.

Most everyone knows the feeling of wanting to sleep in on the weekend and then go out for a big breakfast. Preferably with fresh bread rolls, scrambled eggs, some lunch dishes and definitely a dessert. These restaurants in Bonn and the region offer an extensive (Sunday) brunch with something to meet everyone’s palate.

Café Spitz

Breakfast, lunch, cakes, cocktails - for over 20 years, Café Spitz has been offering food and drinks in a top location, at the Stadthaus, in the middle of Bonn. On Sundays and holidays, there is an all you can eat breakfast buffet. For 11,50 euros per person you can have as much as you want: bread rolls, scrambled eggs, sausages, yogurts and much more. Drinks are excluded from the all you can eat price.

Address: Sterntorbrücke 10, 53111 Bonn

Brunch hours: Sundays and holidays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tel.: 0228 697430

Brasserie Next Level

Located directly at the Rhine in the Kameha Grand Hotel is the French restaurant Brasserie Next Level. Every Sunday, the restaurant offers a brunch featuring regional products. In addition to various types of fruit, soups, fish and meat, there is also a variety of desserts. Following a champagne reception at 12 p.m., the buffet opens at 12:30 p.m. Even those who are not hotel guests can enjoy the buffet. Tables can be reserved online, the cost is 49 euros per person. The restaurant is currently under renovation, but expects to reopen before the end of September, 2021.

Address: Am Bonner Bogen 1, 53227 Bonn, Germany

Brunch hours: Sundays, 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Tel.: 0228 43345000

Rheinhotel Dreesen

On Sundays, the Rheinhotel Dreesen welcomes visitors to brunch with a panoramic view of the Rhine in the hotel's salon room. If the weather is nice, one can enjoy a beer afterwards in the beer garden. On holidays such as Easter or Christmas, the hotel offers a special holiday brunch. Reservations by telephone are requested. The price is 36 euros per person for adults, and 18 euros per person for children between six and twelve years of age.

Address: Rheinstrasse 45-49, 53179 Bonn, Germany

Brunch hours: Sundays and public holidays: 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tel.: 0228 82020

Cartoon

At Café Bistro Cartoon, visitors can "unwind, feast and relax". The eatery has been in Bonn since 1993. The "all-you-can-eat" buffet gives a sampling of the various dishes that can be found on the menu.

Address: Kasernenstrasse 16, 53111 Bonn

Brunch hours: Sundays and holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tel.: 0228 698526

Café Lieblich

Cafe Lieblich is located in the southern part of Bonn. Featuring homemade cakes, it’s easy to enjoy the atmosphere there. Brunch at Café Lieblich is also offered on Saturdays. Telephone reservations are gladly accepted.

Address: Bonner Talweg 115, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Tel.: 0228 54889578

Café Von und Zu

Homemade bread spreads, stone-baked pizzas, omelets, fruit quarks, muesli and much more are offered at Café Von und Zu in Bonn's Südstadt district. The brunch promises to be more than just a "breakfast with the usual cheap cold cuts". Table reservations are recommended due to high demand. The price per person is 15.80 euros.

Address: Bonner Talweg 77, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Brunch hours: Sundays and holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tel.: 0228 41076767

Meyer's Speis & Trank

Meyer's in Bonn Poppelsdorf offers a variety of dishes at its Sunday brunch. Besides the classic breakfast buffet, there are main courses of meat, fish or vegetarian entrees with side dishes and vegetables. To top if off, sweet lovers in particular get their money's worth at the crepe and waffle station and the large chocolate fountain.

Address: Clemens-August-Str. 51a, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

Brunch hours: October through May on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tel.: 0228 214937

Café Sahneweiss

Situated in a former pastry shop, "Café Sahneweiss" enchants its guests with a special charm. Breakfast tastes especially good in the bright rooms with high ceilings. How about an omelette - classic or in different variations? A freshly baked brioche with jam tastes especially good for the foodies out there. Along with everything else, a large pot of coffee, a fresh juice or a mild cup of tea are also served. Vegetarian and vegan clientele will delight in their visit here, as the menu promises a wide range of dishes for them.

Special features: Large vegetarian and vegan offer.

Address: Kaiserstrasse 1D, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

Opening hours: Daily 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; closed Mondays.

Tel.: 0228 96692241

Waldau Inn

Surrounded by greenery, the Gasthau Waldau offers a brunch buffet every Sunday. It offers a wide variety of items from fresh bread straight out of the oven, with jam, omelettes, sausages, salmon, a seasonal hot entree and a large selection of breakfast foods such as pancakes, grits or waffles. The price is 27.50 euros per person, including coffee.

Special features: Children between four and twelve pay 1.70 euros per year of age.

Address: An der Waldau 50

Opening hours: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tel.: 0228 20727000

This is an arbitrary listing from Bonn and the region; it does not claim to be complete or to have followed objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary and the eateries have been subjectively selected. Is something missing? Mail us at online@ga.de.

( Orig. text: GA; Translation: ck)