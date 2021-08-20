First time in almost two years : Rheinaue flea market is back on Saturday

The big flea market in the Rheinaue park will be open again on Saturday, 21 August for the first time in nearly two years. It won't look quite like this photo from our archives: Masks must now be worn on the entire site. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Bonn After a long, corona-enforced break, the big flea market in the Rheinaue park will be held for the first time again on Saturday, 21 August. Stall holders and visitors must observe a few rules on the site, however.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

This Saturday, 21 August, the large flea market in the Rheinaue park will be taking place again for the first time after a long break. Due to the Corona pandemic, the last time that visitors were able to stroll past the stalls in the park was October 2019. All dates planned for the market in the meantime had to be cancelled.

The Rheinaue Flea Market will be open from 8 am to 4 pm on Saturday. “It is very important to note that masks are compulsory on the entire site of the market,” says Anja Ziegenspeck from the organiser Melan. “The 3G rule does not affect our flea market.”

Stalls can be reserved online at www.online.melan.de (in German only). However, there will also be sufficient space for last minute stalls without making a reservation in advance.