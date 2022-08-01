Films in front of the Witches' Tower : Rheinbach's cinema summer offers variety

The audience enjoys films, popcorn and the special ambience in front of the Witches' Tower at the Rheinbach Cinema Days. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Rheinbach Whether it's a thrilling spy drama or a funny story with Otto Waalkes, the fifth Rheinbach Cinema Summer offers variety in the open air. Visitors like to come after the pandemic, even if it's raining.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Can one single grade prevent a student from being admitted to the school leaving examinations? In Sönke Wortmann's film "Eingeschlossene Gesellschaft" ("Closed-in Society"), the father of a secondary school pupil disagrees and takes up arms against the decision. The drama has been showing in cinemas since April and was the first film in the fifth Rheinbach Summer Cinema.

Until Thursday, 4 August, the courtyard of the Catholic St. Martin Primary School with a view of the illuminated Witches' Tower is a very special cinema venue. The organisers of the open-air event, the civic foundation "Wir für Rheinbach" (We for Rheinbach) and Rudi Knorr from Adendorfer Drehwerk, have set up a seven-by-three-metre Cinemascope screen. Fresh popcorn, pretzels, ice cream confectionery and cold drinks provide the right atmosphere. On each of the six evenings, a supporting act with artists from the region performs - like on Saturday the theatre club "Rampenwutz", which shone with samples of its new musical "Eis, Eis Baby" and met with an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Finally back to the movies

The organisers didn't have to be worried about too few visitors. The "cinema" was full. Among the guests was a couple from Rheinbach. They love school films, they said. "They remind us of our own school days. Every teacher plays a part. There is always a lot to laugh about," the couple explained in unison. For Stefanie Ewald, the film was a must-see. As a teacher at the Städtisches Gymnasium, "I wanted to see how teachers are portrayed. Teachers have different lovable personalities with idiosyncrasies.

Comedies fit the prevailing climate

We have been through a lot in Rheinbach in the past few years. I'm just happy to be back among people". So were Anette and Ernst Salein. Still holding a mask in one hand - out of caution for the Coronavirus - they could hardly wait for the evening to begin. The couple enjoys going to the cinema, after two years it was a personal premiere for them on Saturday. The retired teacher is going to watch another film on Monday - even if rain is forecast. "A rain cape will help".

Comedies and spy film on the programme

The programme continues on Monday, 1 August, with "Wanda, mein Wunder", a bitterly wicked comedy about a rich Swiss family and their Polish maid. In "Contra", a remake of the comedy "The Brilliant Mademoiselle Naila", a law professor has to coach a student for his own rehabilitation on Tuesday, 2 August. On Wednesday, 3 August, things get exciting with "The Spy". The finale is the Otto Waalkes comedy "Catweazle" from 2021. Admission to the inner courtyard of the Catholic St. Martin Primary School in Bachstraße is at 8 pm in each case. The supporting acts perform at 8.30 pm, the films start at 9 pm.