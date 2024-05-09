Organiser of "Randale & Freunde" Rheinevents announces new techno festival
Bonn · The organiser of "Randale & Freunde" is organising a new festival in the park restaurant in Bonn's Rheinaue in August. It will offer "techno in its purest form". Tickets are already on sale.
"Techno in its purest form" – that's the promise of a new festival that will take place on 9 and 10 August at Parkrestaurant Rheinaue in Bonn. The organiser of the "Magic Park Festival" is Bonner Rheinevents GmbH, which also organises the "Randale & Freunde Festival" in the Rheinaue. On Friday, 9 August, the party will run from 12 noon to 10 pm, and on Saturday, 10 August, from 12 noon to 10 pm.
The organisers have not yet announced who will be behind the mixing desk at the event. Techno, melodic techno and tech house will be played, according to the event website. At the centre of the new festival is the acronym "PLUR" ("Peace, Love, Unity, Respect"), which is widely used in the rave scene.
The first phase of ticket sales began on Friday: a ticket for Friday (from 3 to 10 pm) currently costs 26.90 Euro, a ticket for Saturday (from 12 to 10 pm) 29.90 Euro. If you want to dance all weekend long, you can buy a ticket for both days for 54.90 Euro. The organisers have expressed their satisfaction with the sales figures so far on social media.
Original text: Christine Bähr
Translation: Mareike Graepel