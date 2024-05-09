Organiser of "Randale & Freunde" Rheinevents announces new techno festival

"Techno in its purest form" – that's the promise of a new festival that will take place on 9 and 10 August at Parkrestaurant Rheinaue in Bonn. The organiser of the "Magic Park Festival" is Bonner Rheinevents GmbH, which also organises the "Randale & Freunde Festival" in the Rheinaue. On Friday, 9 August, the party will run from 12 noon to 10 pm, and on Saturday, 10 August, from 12 noon to 10 pm.