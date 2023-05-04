Events in and around Bonn Rhine in Flames and Europe Day: Tips for the Weekend

Traditionally, Rhein in Flammen lights up the night sky on the first weekend in May. The shore programme in the Rheinaue in Bonn lasts three days and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year with music on three stages, fairground rides and food trucks. The supporting programme starts on Friday with three concerts entitled "Rock in May" and on Sunday there will be fairground rides as well as food and drinks at family-friendly prices, say the operators. On Saturday, the musical programme already starts at 2.40 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the musically synchronised high-altitude fireworks between 11.15 p.m. and 11.40 p.m.