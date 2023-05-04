Events in and around Bonn Rhine in Flames and Europe Day: Tips for the Weekend
Bonn · Admire the fireworks at Rhein in Flammen, discover the colours of spring at the spring market and listen to first-class arias at the opera gala: Our tips for the weekend in and around Bonn.
May brings mild, summer-like temperatures and plenty of highlights. The Jazz Festival already started on Monday, this weekend is the last time that Rhein in Flammen will be held with the usual format, and Europe Day celebrates European friendships. In the name of music, big bands from German universities and internationally celebrated opera stars will also find their way to Bonn.
Rhein in Flammen
Traditionally, Rhein in Flammen lights up the night sky on the first weekend in May. The shore programme in the Rheinaue in Bonn lasts three days and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year with music on three stages, fairground rides and food trucks. The supporting programme starts on Friday with three concerts entitled "Rock in May" and on Sunday there will be fairground rides as well as food and drinks at family-friendly prices, say the operators. On Saturday, the musical programme already starts at 2.40 p.m. Visitors can enjoy the musically synchronised high-altitude fireworks between 11.15 p.m. and 11.40 p.m.
- Where: Rheinaue Bonn, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn
- When: Friday, 5 May to Sunday, 7 May
- Admission: free of charge
Frühlingsmarkt Bonn
Everything revolves around plants at the spring market, which will be set up on Münsterplatz. Many stands offer seeds, young plants and handicrafts. According to the Office for the Environment and Urban Greenery, the choice of vendors is based on a sustainable approach to nature and organic gardening. In addition to the stands, local and regional associations will provide information about offers in and for nature.
- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 6 May, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
11th Bonn Opera Gala
Opera stars from Europe's biggest stages will delight audiences at the Bonn Opera House on Saturday with a programme of popular arias by composers such as Puccini and Verdi as well as modern works. They will be accompanied by the Beethoven Orchestra. The Austrian dramaturge Christoph Wagner-Trenkwitz will lead the charity event. This year, the proceeds from the German AIDS Foundation's fundraising gala will go in particular to the Nchiru Children's Village in Kenya. Tickets are available here.
- Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 6 May, 7 p.m.
- Tickets: from 70.80 euros
Bonn Europe Day
"EU Update - Living and Learning in Europe": This year's motto for Europe Day is progress and friendship. Numerous local associations and organisations will provide information about their work, there will be a programme on a central stage and children can playfully explore European geography on a climbing wall. Prizes will be awarded for the best works on the topic of Europe left by visitors on the graffiti wall. At the same time, the exhibition "What is Europe to you" will celebrate its vernissage in the university's arcade courtyard. The photographs by artist Lisa Borgiani depict how multifaceted Europe and its people are.
- Where: Marktplatz, Markt 1, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 6 May, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
3rd German University Big Band Festival
On three evenings, big bands from six universities will compete against each other. The bands will present their repertoire, which ranges from jazz to pop-rock. There will be a dance floor for the audience in the back of the auditorium. The supporting programme for the events includes lectures and workshops for the musicians to further their musical education.
- Where: Aula of the Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität Bonn, Am Hof 1, 53113 Bonn
- When: Friday, 5 May, 8.30 p.m. (Uni Big Bands from Bonn and Osnabrück), Saturday, 6 May, 8 p.m. (Uni Big Bands from Bielefeld and Göttingen), Sunday, 7 May, 6 p.m. (Uni Big Bands from Aachen and Siegen)
- Admission: free of charge, no registration required
The Aesthetics of Resistance
Should art be political? Seven artists want to use their art to actively participate in political processes and provoke social change. The title of the exhibition is based on the novel by Peter Weiss, which deals with the role of culture in the resistance against fascism. The vernissage on Saturday features an introduction as well as music and performance.
- Where: Künstlerforum Bonn, Hochstadenring 22-24, 53119 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 7 May, 11 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Jean Lennox)