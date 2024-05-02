Drone show, medieval market Rhine in Flames: more innovation than ever

On Saturday, 4 May 2024, the ships will set off from various starting points in the evening. According to the city of Bonn, an opening fireworks display will take place in the south of Bonn at dusk. At around 9.15 pm, they will gather in front of Drachenfels to form a large convoy of ships. Brightly illuminated, they then sail past the illuminated banks towards the north of Bonn. At the Nordbrücke bridge, the boats then change direction and head back up the Rhine to the finish line in front of Bonn's Rheinaue. If everything goes according to plan, the highlight will be the music-synchronised final fireworks display in front of the Bonner Bogen at 11.15 pm.