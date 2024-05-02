Drone show, medieval market Rhine in Flames: more innovation than ever
Bonn · The major Rhine in Flames 2024 event in Bonn is taking place next weekend with a new concept. All the new features, the best way to get there and the best place to watch the fireworks - we have all the important information about the mega spectacle
The "Rhine in Flames" festival in Bonn and on the Siebengebirge with large fireworks displays and a convoy of ships on the Rhine as well as performances in the Rheinaue will take place again from 3 to 5 May. However, there are a few changes compared to 2023.
Where can you see "Rhine in Flames" in Bonn?
If you are not on a boat or directly in Bonn's Rheinaue, you can also see the fireworks from other places in Bonn and the surrounding area. A good free spot is the Beueler Rheinufer in Oberkassel. At the height of the Bonner Bogen, visitors can get the best view of the opposite bank to watch the fireworks. If you take a picnic blanket with you, you can sit on the meadows directly on the banks of the Rhine in the direction of Oberkassel.
The Beueler Rheinaue is also a good option. However, the Konrad Adenauer Bridge is in the way directly from the banks of the Rhine and can block the view of the fireworks.
If you want to enjoy the view from the Drachenfels in Königswinter, you can rely on the extended journey times of the Drachenfels railway. If the weather is favourable, the famous mountain offers a good view towards Bonn. The Drachenfelsbahn runs until 11 pm on Sunday, 5 May. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office, online or from the ticket machine in the valley.
What’s the programme like for "Rhine in Flames" 2024?
The ships will be coordinated and led as a convoy to the music-synchronised final fireworks display. According to the city, 17 illuminated ships are expected to set off from the south of Bonn at nightfall. The convoy will turn at the North Bridge and, after another fireworks display, head back up the Rhine to the Bonn Rheinaue. For the first time, the final fireworks display will be combined with a drone show. A grandstand will be set up at the Rhine reservoir to provide an optimal view of the fireworks. A broad programme is also planned for the Rheinaue.
How much do the grandstand tickets cost?
Tickets for a seat in the VIP grandstand including open bar, catering, a welcome cocktail and a merchandise gift are available for 151.50 Euro. Tickets in the second category including a free drink and the merchandise gift cost 52.40 Euro.
What is on offer at "Rhine in Flames" in the Rheinaue?
The land programme in the Rheinaue consists of the established electric stage, a broad musical programme on Saturday, the family day on Sunday, a medieval market and several food courts.
On Friday, 3 May 2024, stars from the 90s will create a party atmosphere. The musical programme on Saturday, 4 May, is divided into four blocks: Pop, Kölsch rock, musical and party music. On Sunday, 5 May, a family day with discounted prices is planned in the Rheinaue. Well-known actors from the ARD and ZDF children's channel "Kika", such as "Kikaninchen" and "Bernd das Brot", will be performing on stage. The restructured event area will be expanded to include a medieval market.
This will take place along the planetary nature trail on Stresemannufer. A fire show will take place several times a day at the medieval market and a bard will entertain spectators on the stage and at the tavern. The market is open on Friday from 3 pm to midnight, on Saturday from 12 pm to midnight and on Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.
The newly designed "food courts" also offer a wide range of food and drinks.
Which bands will be performing?
On Friday, the stars of the nineties will be on stage 1: Oli P, Fab Morvan aka. Milli Vanilli, Captain Jack, Magic Affair, Natascha Wright ex La Bouche and The New Hornets will provide a party atmosphere. The Dutch pop group "Hermes House Band", as well as Kasalla, Comeback, Druckluft, Tina T and Räuber have been announced for Saturday.
This year, the Bootshaus will take over the "Frequenz Fabrik" (stage 2). DJ greats such as Wankelmut, who achieved worldwide fame in 2012 with the remix "One Day / Reckoning Song", and Lost Identity, Parookaville's resident DJ, will be performing there. Newcomers will also be on stage at the weekend. The programme on Friday features Dennis Reif, Elternhouse B "B Verena Becker, Lost Identity, MAUSIO, Miguel Ángel, OBS and Sarazar B2B Lahos. On Saturday, ten artists will take to the stage: BRANDON, Dave Replay, Emin, Flobu, Isis Cloudt, Makla, Max Million, Oliver Magenta, Sekula and STWN. Sunday will be organised by Antipolar, David Herrlich, Kevin Arnold, O'Doyle and Wankelmut.
When will the ships cross the Rhine?
On Saturday, 4 May 2024, the ships will set off from various starting points in the evening. According to the city of Bonn, an opening fireworks display will take place in the south of Bonn at dusk. At around 9.15 pm, they will gather in front of Drachenfels to form a large convoy of ships. Brightly illuminated, they then sail past the illuminated banks towards the north of Bonn. At the Nordbrücke bridge, the boats then change direction and head back up the Rhine to the finish line in front of Bonn's Rheinaue. If everything goes according to plan, the highlight will be the music-synchronised final fireworks display in front of the Bonner Bogen at 11.15 pm.
Which shipping companies offer trips to "Rhine in Flames"?
According to the city, 17 ships will join the convoy, including Bonner Personen Schifffahrten (0228 636363), Personenschifffahrt Pilger-Hoitz (0228 362277) and Kölntourist Personenschiffahrt am Dom GmbH (0221 121600). All participating shipping companies are listed here.
What is the best way to travel?
As Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) is expecting a large number of visitors, SWB is increasing its public transport services with additional buses and trains.
For the outward and return journeys on Saturday, 4 May, the timetable for Bonn's local public transport services will be extended until 2 a.m., especially on the light rail line 66 between the stops "Rheinaue" and "Bonn Hauptbahnhof". According to SWB, more than 200 buses and all light rail vehicles will be in operation. On Saturday, drivers and vehicles will also be available at the depots for additional journeys. These will be deployed flexibly and as required by the SWB operations control centre.
SWB intends to deploy additional service staff at central stops and at Bonn's main railway station to act as local contacts for passengers. Workshop staff will also be on standby on the route network to quickly rectify any faults.
Train services will also be extended from Saturday to Sunday: two additional trains will run on the RE5 line between Remagen and Köln Messe/Deutz; more carriages will also be used on the RB26 and RB4 lines.
Together with the city of Bonn and the police, SWB recommends not travelling by car. Due to the limited parking facilities and the expected volume of traffic on the roads, visitors should use alternative mobility options.
A bicycle parking area will be set up under the motorway bridge in the Rheinaue. E-scooters, hire bikes and Clara e-scooters can also be used to get to the event. However, these can only be parked outside the Rheinaue.
These public transport stops are the best places to get to the event:
Left bank of the Rhine:
- Olof-Palme-Allee (tram lines 16 and 63)
- Rheinaue (tram line 66)
- Rheinaue main access (bus lines 610, 611 and 631)
- Robert-Schuman-Platz (bus route 638)
on the right bank of the Rhine:
- Ramersdorf (tram line 66, tram line 62, bus lines 606, 607, 633, 635 and 636)
- Bonner Bogen (bus route 607)
Which roads will be closed?
In principle, the area around the Rheinauen on the left and right bank of the Rhine is cordoned off on a large scale. This also applies to residents' roads, for which you can easily obtain an access permit. The "Konrad-Zuse-Platz" bus stop will also not be served on Saturday.
As in previous years, these access roads on the left bank of the Rhine will be closed and monitored by security personnel:
- Marie-Kahle-Allee/Franz-Josef-Strauß-Allee
- Franz-Josef-Strauß-Allee/corner of Sträßchensweg
- Heinemannstrasse/corner of Heinrich-von-Stephan-Strasse
- Ludwig-Erhard-Allee/corner of Kennedyallee
- Martin-Luther-King-Straße/corner of Europastraße
At the trajectory junction, the left turn in the direction of Franz-Josef-Strauß-Allee/Rheinaue will be blocked. It will only be possible to turn in the direction of the city centre via the first left-turn lane.
Cyclists must also be prepared for a closure in the section of the Stresemeannufer between the former Plenarsaal and the Charles-de-Gaulles-Straße junction, as the medieval market is taking place there.
As in previous years, the closures on the right bank of the Rhine will affect
- Joseph-Schumpeter-Allee/Landgrabenweg
- Heinrich-Konen-Straße/Königswinterer Straße
- Konrad-Zuse-Platz/Karl-Duwe-Straße/Oberkasseler Ufer
There are barriers at the southern access roads (Kalkuhlstraße, Jakobstraße and Kastellstraße), which may only be passed by residents.
Access to the Bonner Bogen is only possible via Heinrich-Konen-Straße/Königswinterer Straße and requires a special authorisation card. The multi-storey car parks in Bonner Bogen can only be accessed via Königswinterer Straße/Konrad-Zuse-Platz.
In addition, no-parking zones will again be set up for the major event:
- Joseph-Schumpeter-Allee
- Portlandweg
- Am Bonner Bogen
- Rheinwerkallee
- Heinrich-Konen-Straße
- Kinkelstrasse
- Simonstrasse
How old os "Rhine in Flames"?
"Rhine in Flames" has been a tradition in Bonn for more than 35 years. The festival traditionally takes place on the first weekend in May. It also marks the start of the open-air event season. The origins go back to the 1930s. In 1931, 26 kilometres of the banks of the Rhine between Linz and Bad Godesberg were illuminated by Bengal lights.
Who organises "Rhine in Flames“?
The "Tourismus & Congress GmbH Region Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Ahrweiler", T&C for short, organises the ships. This year, the city of Bonn has commissioned the new organisers RiF Bonn GmbH for the land programme. (Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)