High water on the Rhine and Sieg Rhine level expected to peak on Friday evening
Bonn/Rhein-Sieg-Kreis · The rain is once again causing flooding in Bonn and the region. The Rhine level exceeded the 7-meter mark on Thursday and continued to rise. It was expected to peak on Friday evening.
After the Rhine and Sieg reached peak levels over the Christmas holidays and then dropped again, they began rising again on Wednesday. The German Weather Service (DWD) had warned of continuous rain until Thursday evening, especially in the west and center of Germany. The State Environment Agency expected river levels to rise in North Rhine-Westphalia as a result, with both the Rhine and Sieg affected.
Rhine was expected to peak on Friday evening
The Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV) reported a water level of 7 meters on the Rhine in Bonn on Thursday at around 11:15 am. According to a press release from the city of Bonn, a peak of around 7.69 meters was expected on Friday evening. On Friday morning, the level was 7.57 meters at around 8:15 am. This means that the Rhine level in Bonn climbed by 68 centimeters within 24 hours.
The Rhine rose to 7.51 meters on December 26. When it reaches 7.40 meters, the river is considered to be at medium flood level.
Due to the flooding on the Rhine, the SWB public transportation service has been operating a rail replacement service on line 66 between Oberdollendorf and Bad Honnef since Thursday. Trains on this section of the route will be replaced by buses until at least Monday.
Riverbanks and walkways in Bonn are flooded
As reported by the city of Bonn on Thursday, the riverbanks in Beuel and below Alter Zoll as well as walkways near the riverbanks through parks along the Rhine are flooded. The Rathenauufer is also under water. Affected areas are either cordoned off or marked with warning signs.
Below the North Bridge, the walking and cycling path has collapsed, as the city reported. It can only be closed off and repaired once the flood water has receded.
Some Rhine ferries no longer operating
As the ferry operator Energieversorgung Mittelrhein (evm) announced on Wednesday evening, ferry services between Remagen and Erpel and between Remagen-Kripp and Linz were suspended until further notice as of 10 p.m. on Wednesday due to the flooding on the Rhine.
Affected was not only the passenger ferry "Nixe", but also the car ferry.
It will not be possible to resume operations until the Rhine water level falls. You can find out about changes to the ferry service at www.rheinfaehre-linz-remagen.de.
Playground equipment on Grafenwerth Insel was to be dismantled
Due to the continuing rise in the level of the Rhine, the town of Bad Honnef has taken steps to protect against flooding, as the town announced in a press release on Wednesday evening.
On Thursday morning, the town temporarily dismantled some playground equipment on Grafenwerth Insel and closed the footpath on the Rhine promenade between the street "Am Spitzbach" and "Mühlenweg". The Am Steinchen underpass was to be closed by the NRW roads authority if the water level climbed.
No worsening of the situation on the Sieg and Ahr
The River Sieg rose above flood warning level 1 on Wednesday. While the water levels there continued to rise at first, they went down on tributaries such as the Bröl, Hanfbach and Pleisbach. According to the Lower Water Authority of the Rhein-Sieg district, the water levels of the Sieg remained unchanged in the area of the Etzbach gauge on the border with Rhineland-Palatinate. Despite rising water levels on Wednesday, no significant worsening of the flood situation was expected.
The water was also rising on the Ahr at the beginning of the year: On Tuesday afternoon, a water level of 94 centimeters was measured in Altenahr, early Wednesday morning the level was 1.85 meters. By midday on Wednesday, however, the water level had dropped again to 1.77 meters. On Friday morning at around 8:30 a.m. it was 1.45 meters - and falling. According to the HVZ, the water levels of the Ahr, in contrast to the Rhine, will continue to fall until the weekend. Just as a reference, a two-year flood event is reached at a level of 2.36 meters, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment.
City of Bonn warns stand-up paddlers
The city is currently warning people to avoid any water sports on the Rhine: stand-up paddlers in particular should avoid the dangers posed by strong currents and floating debris.
The city of Bonn had already cleaned up some of the riverbanks and roads after the floods at the end of the year. To avoid damaging the saturated ground with heavy vehicles to perform clean up operations, this has been postponed because of the rising water levels. Where there is still acute danger due to storm damage, the riverbanks are being secured.
(Orig. text: Franziska Klaes / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)