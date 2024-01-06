High water on the Rhine and Sieg Rhine level expected to peak on Friday evening

The water was also rising on the Ahr at the beginning of the year: On Tuesday afternoon, a water level of 94 centimeters was measured in Altenahr, early Wednesday morning the level was 1.85 meters. By midday on Wednesday, however, the water level had dropped again to 1.77 meters. On Friday morning at around 8:30 a.m. it was 1.45 meters - and falling. According to the HVZ, the water levels of the Ahr, in contrast to the Rhine, will continue to fall until the weekend. Just as a reference, a two-year flood event is reached at a level of 2.36 meters, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment.