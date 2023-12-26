Flood risk increases in several federal states Rhine level in Bonn hits the 7 metre mark again
Bonn · The Rhine water level in Bonn broke the 7 metre mark again on Monday afternoon. The risk of flooding is rising in several federal states.
The people living near the Rhine will have to prepare for a second winter flood over Christmas. According to a forecast by the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV), water levels will rise well above flood mark I by the end of the week. Over the Christmas period, water levels are expected to be just above high water mark II. If this level is exceeded, shipping in the affected sections of the Rhine would have to be stopped. Restrictions on shipping apply at level I.
Rhine level in Bonn rises to over seven metres again
The water level continued to rise significantly on Monday. After clearly breaking the six metre mark on Saturday morning, the level was 7.41 metres at 5 pm on Monday evening - and still rising.
Forecasters expect the Rhine to peak at 7.65 metres in Bonn on Tuesday (Boxing Day). After a brief period of standstill, falling water levels should then ease the situation. "We are continuing to monitor developments," explained Jörg Schneider, duty manager at the Bonn fire brigade, on Monday when asked by the GA. Although there is still some uncertainty due to the residual snow melt in the low mountain ranges, the situation on the Rhine is unlikely to worsen - as things stand at the moment.
The Bonn fire brigade has also set up a flood information hotline on 0228/717171 regarding the current situation on the Rhine.
Flooding of the Rhine in the week before Christmas
Last week, the water level had previously risen continuously and reached a high of 6.97 metres. However, meteorologist Karsten Brandt from the Bonn-based weather service Donnerwetter.de predicts that the Rhine level will rise significantly again around Christmas. The Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Centre also predicted a sharp rise in the Rhine level.
It is not yet possible to say exactly what will happen afterwards - "We need to monitor the situation and exercise caution", said Brandt. The large amounts of precipitation in Bonn and the entire Rhine catchment area are not expected to decrease for the time being. "It's a critical situation because the soil is completely saturated. There's no more leeway," says Brandt. If things go "badly", the Rhine in Bonn could rise to eight metres or more. Floods could also occur on the rivers Sieg and Agger.
Accumulation of small floods in Bonn
The expected flood situation is already the third since mid-November, which is an unusual cluster, according to Brandt. "We've had an unusually high level of precipitation this year, especially in autumn." Although, according to weather data, it was the warmest year ever in Bonn and the whole world and there were several dry phases, the wet autumn ensured that the precipitation values were significantly higher than in previous years.
Almost 2000 litres per square metre rained down in the rain-rich Eifel region. For comparison: according to data from the German Weather Service, only 669.1 litres per square metre fell on average in the German region in 2022. A good sign for nature. "After a long time, the soil has been irrigated again, right down to the deep regions," says Brandt.
The Bonn meteorologist predicts that the water level in the Rhine will peak after Christmas, probably on 28 or 29 December. The rainy weather, which was forecast not only for Bonn but also for southern Germany until Christmas Eve, will have a visible effect on the Rhine level with a typical delay of three to five days.
Flood authority does not consider the situation to be unusual
The forecasts of the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Centre predict that the peak of the flood could have been reached as early as the night before Boxing Day on 26 December. "The water level could reach 7.50 metres. However, the forecast for more than two days is subject to a great deal of uncertainty," said a spokesperson.
The Rhine level is therefore within the range of a biennial flood. "Despite the increased frequency of small floods, we do not consider the weather situation to be unusual," the spokesperson clarified. "The water level is still far from the peak levels. For comparison: The boundaries for areas close to the river where construction is not permitted are based on calculations of a once-a-hundred-year flood."
The civil engineering department of the city of Bonn has increased its usual standby staff by two employees over the holidays in order to be able to react quickly to the floods if necessary, for example to adjust barriers. The city's public order service is also setting up on-call services for the public holidays, the press office announced on Thursday. "Otherwise, our colleagues will act in accordance with the existing deployment plans depending on the water level," says the press office.
What the water levels mean
According to the flood alert plan in Bonn, a level of five metres or more is considered a "minor flood", while a level of six metres or more is considered "high water mark I". Ships are only allowed to sail slowly and in the centre of the river. From 6.60 metres, the first ferries stop operating. High water mark II" is reached at eight metres, at which point shipping traffic must be stopped completely.
In the Ruhr region, the continuous rain caused problems for the railway
After days of continuous rain, many regions in Germany are threatened with flooding. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of the risk of flooding on many rivers and streams on Christmas Eve. In parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, authorities are preparing for flooding. In Oberhausen, for example, a softened dyke on the Ruhr caused concern, as the fire brigade told dpa. In a suburb of Münster on Saturday, the fire brigade rescued a woman from her car, which had got into the flooded area of the Werse, a tributary of the Ems. In the Ruhr region, the continuous rain caused problems for the railway: In Herdecke, tracks on the line between Dortmund and Hagen were washed out.
According to a spokesperson for the Bonn fire brigade on Christmas Eve, the situation in Bonn does not look critical so far, but the Rhine level is still being continuously monitored.
Original text: By Johanna Lübke and Jonas Dirker
Translation: Jean Lennox