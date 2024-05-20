Stormy weather on Tuesday Rhine level in Bonn holds at around 6.70 meters

Water levels have risen on the Rhine, causing problems in Bonn and the region. Due to the severe storms in southwest Germany, the Rhine level has climbed significantly. During the night from Sunday to Monday, the Rhine level continued to rise and reached 6.70 meters at 7:45 am. So far, it has stayed right around this level. Compared to the weekend, however, the rise has slowed down considerably: on Sunday at 10:15 pm, a level of 6.61 meters was measured in Bonn. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the water level was still at 4.02 meters, at 4 p.m. it was already 4.73 meters, and at midnight it was 5.45 meters. Before the weekend, the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center had predicted a water level of at least 6.80 meters on Pentecost Monday. But this level will probably not be reached. Throughout the Pentecost weekend, especially on Saturday, there was heavy rainfall in Bonn and the region, which caused further problems.