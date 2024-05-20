Stormy weather on Tuesday Rhine level in Bonn holds at around 6.70 meters
Update | Bonn/Region · The Rhine level in Bonn rose to 6.70 meters on Monday morning and has remained at around this level. A major storm system hit southwest Germany, causing waters to rise and also having an impact here in the region. The German Weather Service is now warning of storms with localized heavy rain again as of Tuesday.
Water levels have risen on the Rhine, causing problems in Bonn and the region. Due to the severe storms in southwest Germany, the Rhine level has climbed significantly. During the night from Sunday to Monday, the Rhine level continued to rise and reached 6.70 meters at 7:45 am. So far, it has stayed right around this level. Compared to the weekend, however, the rise has slowed down considerably: on Sunday at 10:15 pm, a level of 6.61 meters was measured in Bonn. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, the water level was still at 4.02 meters, at 4 p.m. it was already 4.73 meters, and at midnight it was 5.45 meters. Before the weekend, the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center had predicted a water level of at least 6.80 meters on Pentecost Monday. But this level will probably not be reached. Throughout the Pentecost weekend, especially on Saturday, there was heavy rainfall in Bonn and the region, which caused further problems.
Flooded basements and underpasses in Bonn
But it wasn't just the storms in south-west Germany that caused problems in the region. Heavy downpours in Bonn and the region on Saturday afternoon caused several basements to flood, along with some streets. In the Nordstadt district, the driver of one vehicle got stuck in the water in an underpass at Am Propsthof. He had tried to cross the already partially flooded area with his car. City employees used their heavy equipment to pump out the water in the evening. The police closed the road to traffic for several hours. According to the Bonn fire department, the overflowing water also made its way into an adjacent underground car park, which was to be pumped out by the THW on Sunday morning using high-performance pumps.
The Bonn fire department was dispatched around 20 times as a result of the rain in the late afternoon. This also affected the Stadthaus, with rainwater making its way into the official city building and fire department crews being dispatched there.
During the heavy rains, the Bonn fire department continuously monitored the various water levels in creeks and streams and liaised with the City of Bonn's event coordinators regarding open-air festivals.
Following moderate rainfall in the region on Sunday and Monday, the German Weather Service (DWD) is forecasting a return to severe weather as of Tuesday. In a preliminary report on Monday morning, the DWD warns of severe storms in Bonn, the Rhein-Sieg district, the Ahrweiler district and the Neuwied district beginning early Tuesday afternoon. These are expected to bring heavy thunderstorms and wind gusts to the region through Wednesday night. Heavy rain is also expected, which could bring up to 80 liters of precipitation per square meter in places.
(Original text: Michael Wrobel, Ralf Klodt, Tamara Wegbahn / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)