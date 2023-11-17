6-meter mark will be reached soon Rhine level in Bonn rises sharply

What the shipping companies are already noticing: more and more flotsam. "It's very dangerous for the propellers and engines on our ferries at the moment," says Jacek Spalek, who operates the Mondorf Rhine ferry. The wood debris is mainly coming from the Sieg and can cause expensive damage. "We have to navigate very carefully. Everything goes a little slower," says Spalek. This also has some impact on customers: A river crossing may well take a little longer. "If you haven’t left yourself enough time, you might be a little late for work," says the ferry operator. He has to navigate the waters very slowly, especially in the dark. But this is still possible thanks to the powerful spotlights on the ferry.