6-meter mark will be reached soon Rhine level in Bonn rises sharply
Bonn · The level of the Rhine is climbing quickly right now in Bonn. By the weekend, it could be more than six meters. With the high waters, floating debris is becoming a problem for shipping. A Bonn expert explains at what level the situation becomes really critical.
The Rhine level rose by more than one meter from Wednesday to Thursday. At midday on Thursday, it was at 5.47 meters - and continues to rise. As Bonn weather expert Karsten Brandt explained in an interview with the GA, the water could reach around 6.50 meters by the weekend. According to Klaus Kosack, the former chief statistician of the city of Bonn, the highest level in Bonn will be reached on Friday or Saturday.
"Flood is a big word. At six meters, flood mark I is reached in Bonn. But we won't reach the really critical level above seven meters or even up to eight meters," says Brandt. Major damage can really only be expected when the level is above the 7-meter mark.
High water mark II is reached at eight meters. At that point, shipping traffic is suspended. However, there are minor disruptions when the level reaches six meters: Barges are only allowed to travel slowly and in the middle of the river.
Rhine water level: it has rained a lot in southern Germany
According to weather expert Brandt, a water level of around 6.50 meters in Bonn occurs on average every three to four years. "That's nothing out of the ordinary," says the website manager for "Donnerwetter". Nevertheless: "We'll have to see how it develops next week.”
The reason for the rise in the Rhine is the persistent rainy weather. "A lot of rain has fallen, especially in southern Germany," says Brandt. Basically, the current weather is good for nature - even if many people are annoyed by it. According to the meteorologist, having some time between the downpours is definitely a good thing - one reason why the water level will not rise above seven meters.
Rhine flooding: Moselle and Upper Rhine influence the water level in Bonn
The water levels of the Moselle and the Upper Rhine both have a strong influence on the water level and flooding in Bonn. "A large amount of water is coming from the Upper Rhine in the next few days, we can see that. But for there to be real flooding, more water would have to come from the Moselle," explains Brandt. The water level there is actually stagnating right now - "the level in Trier will fall tomorrow”. There’s a less than one percent chance that the water would climb high enough to force a suspension in shipping traffic.
For the coming week, Brandt believes that the Rhine water level will remain at around six meters or slightly above for some time. "This is a drawn-out period that will last for days or weeks. And that's the advantage, because we don't have a big crest, as with major flooding." There could still be some minor restrictions on shipping, however.
Water level in Bonn: ferries have to navigate more carefully
What the shipping companies are already noticing: more and more flotsam. "It's very dangerous for the propellers and engines on our ferries at the moment," says Jacek Spalek, who operates the Mondorf Rhine ferry. The wood debris is mainly coming from the Sieg and can cause expensive damage. "We have to navigate very carefully. Everything goes a little slower," says Spalek. This also has some impact on customers: A river crossing may well take a little longer. "If you haven’t left yourself enough time, you might be a little late for work," says the ferry operator. He has to navigate the waters very slowly, especially in the dark. But this is still possible thanks to the powerful spotlights on the ferry.
"More driftwood is normal during floods," says meteorologist Brandt, assessing the situation. During the heavy rainfall in the Black Forest over the past few days, trees have fallen and are now floating in the Rhine.
(Orig. text: Marie Schneider / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)