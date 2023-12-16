Flooding in Bonn Rhine level to crest at the weekend

At the moment, shipping on the Rhine in the Bonn area remains restricted. Moritz Axt, Head of the Rhine Waterways and Shipping Office, Cologne, explains which water levels are key for shipping traffic navigating the Rhine. "The Cologne and Oberwinter gauges are decisive for the Bonn area." The first main level (Cologne 6.20 meters and Oberwinter 4.90) has already been exceeded. This means that fast ships are prohibited. The second mark (Cologne 8.30 meters and Oberwinter 6.80 meters) means that shipping must be stopped completely. According to Axt, this level will probably not be reached.