Flooding in Bonn Rhine level to crest at the weekend
Bonn · The Rhine level is high but has not yet reached its peak. It is already impacting traffic in Bonn, with some roads closed due to flooding. Experts have projected how high the water level will climb.
The water levels of the Rhine continue to rise. The flood forecasting center expects the water level in Bonn to crest on Saturday. According to the current projection, the city should prepare for water levels ranging from 6.80 to 7.30 meters. On Friday morning, the water level was at 6.78 meters.
How high will the Rhine get in Bonn?
The water level is expected to rise above 7.00 meters on Friday evening. Then the Rhine will overflow the Beuel embankment. The fire department expects the situation to ease beginning on Sunday. Fire department press spokesman Frank Frenser says they don’t expect any major damage with a level below 9.50 meters. Since the water level exceeded the five meter mark last Sunday, experts have been speaking of "minor flooding”.
Will shipping traffic on the Rhine near Bonn be stopped?
At the moment, shipping on the Rhine in the Bonn area remains restricted. Moritz Axt, Head of the Rhine Waterways and Shipping Office, Cologne, explains which water levels are key for shipping traffic navigating the Rhine. "The Cologne and Oberwinter gauges are decisive for the Bonn area." The first main level (Cologne 6.20 meters and Oberwinter 4.90) has already been exceeded. This means that fast ships are prohibited. The second mark (Cologne 8.30 meters and Oberwinter 6.80 meters) means that shipping must be stopped completely. According to Axt, this level will probably not be reached.
Are the ferry services making it across the Rhine in Bonn?
The Mondorf Rhine ferry already cancelled its service as of Thursday morning. The Mehlem-Königswinter ferry has an automatic announcement on the phone: "The Königswinter ferry will not have to suspend its service due to flooding." The ferry is also scheduled to operate on Monday, December 18 from 5:45 am to 10 pm.
Which roads and walkways are closed due to the floods?
On Thursday, employees of the public order office closed cycle paths and walkways on the banks of the Rhine. The streets Erste and Zweite Fährgasse are closed to motor traffic.
The Beuel riverside promenade is normally flooded when the water level reaches seven meters. The city then closes the dam gates between Wolfsgasse and Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Strasse.
On the left bank of the Rhine, the access roads to the Rhine bank in the area between Schaumburg-Lippe-Straße (Südstadt) and Legionsweg (Castell) will be closed. The riverside promenade at Alter Zoll becomes flooded when the water level reaches 7.50 meters.
On the left bank of the Rhine, the bicycle paths are submerged in water when the Rhine reaches a level of 6.50 meters. On the right bank of the Rhine, this happens at a water level of 7.50 meters.
What restrictions apply to local transport
Stadtwerke Bonn has already set up a rail replacement service for line 66 between Bonn and Königswinter as of Thursday. Trains between the Oberdollendorf and Bad Honnef railway stations are not scheduled to run again until Tuesday. SWB Bus recommends checking the location of the stops in advance and allowing extra time.
When the water level gets to seven meters, the bus stops "Bad Godesberg Fähre" and "Bad Godesberg Rheinufer" are longer served, according to the city of Bonn.
What is the situation with the Sieg and Ahr rivers?
The water level of the Sieg has been falling since Tuesday. Daniela Blumenthaler from the district administration's press and public relations department says: "There are currently no critical water levels at the Sieg."
