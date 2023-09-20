Nocturnal parties, rubbish scattered Rioting at the Trinkpavillon in Bad Godesberg

Then he criticises the city. "Apparently, they expect our association to regularly remove the dirt and take care of everything on a voluntary basis or at our expense," says the lawyer, who was Bonn's city director until 2010 and then Hamburg's senate director. Sometimes, it is known, the pavilion windows are shot at, he recalls. Or bottles of laughing gas were left behind for intoxication. The GA reported violent glass damage in September and November 2022 and in January 2023. The city had to replace panes. "There is no control on the part of the city, at least not at night, and certainly not at the back of the drinking pavilion," Kregel complains. And this state of affairs will remain so until at least 2030, because there is no "social control" by a busy town hall. As reported, it has to be renovated first.