Nocturnal parties, rubbish scattered Rioting at the Trinkpavillon in Bad Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · Parties are regularly held around the Trinkpavillon in Bad Godesberg, and vandalism has often been an issue. An association feels left alone by the city, among others. And it has voiced clear criticism.
Once again there is rubbish on the steps to the Trinkpavillon. Volker Kregel clears away the bags of chips, leftover food in aluminium foil and cigarette butts, unnerved. "At night, parties are regularly held here and behind the pavilion, especially at weekends," moans the second chairman of the Bürger.Bad.Godesberg association. The association reactivated the "annexe" of the town hall, which was inaugurated in 1970 and is both property of the town, in 2017 with enormous voluntary effort. Since then, the association has organised the serving of the Kurfürstenquelle healing water opposite the Godesberg Carillon and the Little Theatre and regularly holds events for up to 95 people.
Association criticises the city
Thrown-away disposable razors, ear swabs and similar used hygiene articles are evidence of further nocturnal actions on the stairs. According to Kregel, there is a dustbin with sufficient capacity directly at the bottom of the stairs at the back. In addition, a green wastepaper basket hangs about one and a half metres next to it. "In the drinking pavilion, everyone is welcome who comes with peaceful intentions, regardless of their origin, appearance or religion," Kregel reads from a sign. And that, of course, also applies outside. "It would only be very welcome if visitors would dispose of their waste in the appropriate receptacles or take it back with them."
Then he criticises the city. "Apparently, they expect our association to regularly remove the dirt and take care of everything on a voluntary basis or at our expense," says the lawyer, who was Bonn's city director until 2010 and then Hamburg's senate director. Sometimes, it is known, the pavilion windows are shot at, he recalls. Or bottles of laughing gas were left behind for intoxication. The GA reported violent glass damage in September and November 2022 and in January 2023. The city had to replace panes. "There is no control on the part of the city, at least not at night, and certainly not at the back of the drinking pavilion," Kregel complains. And this state of affairs will remain so until at least 2030, because there is no "social control" by a busy town hall. As reported, it has to be renovated first.
Bonn Orange: More litter in the Kurpark
"We are on site from Monday to Sunday during the summer months and do our utmost to keep the Kurpark clean," emphasises Jérôme Lefèvre, press officer of Bonn Orange. There are also enough public waste paper baskets at the drinking pavilion, which are cleaned daily. From the end of October onwards, the bins will be emptied three times a week, the green areas will be cleaned manually and hazardous waste such as broken glass will be removed as an extra operation. Bonn Orange also observes that more and more rubbish is being left carelessly in the Kurpark, especially as there is an increasing amount of to-go packaging, complains Lefèvre. From leftovers to packaging waste, barbecue charcoal to empty bottles: "Our public waste paper baskets are not designed for these quantities and overflow more quickly because of the amount of waste, so that the surrounding area has to be cleaned as well.
According to Markus Schmitz from the press office, the city's public order service can only check the drinking pavilion "irregularly, depending on the situation and possibilities, as well as on the basis of complaints". Unfortunately, the location is a classic example of "lack of presence". For this reason, the Kurpark will also be part of the "Safety, Order and Cleanliness" concept that is currently being developed. "In regular service, the city's public order service cannot guarantee permanent controls and the necessary presence," said Schmitz about the current possibilities of deployment. However, the property has been monitored with a video system since 2022 (the GA reported). "The recordings on which violence or vandalism are documented are of course handed over to the police." In such cases, the city also files charges.
Street workers are regularly out and about in Bad Godesberg and "visit the well-known meeting places of young people", says Isabel Klotz from the municipal press office. The administration is aware of the problem, "the issue of nitrous oxide is also known". They are in contact with each other about this.
No records available
Asked by the police, their spokesperson Simon Rott cannot confirm any recent violent crimes at the site. "Recent damage to the drinking pavilion in this form is not known here." Unfortunately, the video system on site did not produce any recordings for the incident in September. Investigations into the other past incidents are still ongoing and no suspects have been identified so far. He also answered the question of drug use by saying that the Kurpark was visited by police patrols and in case of concrete tips. Green areas and known meeting points "of groups of people" are also checked during pre-planned patrols. The riot police are also involved in these patrols. Especially in the late hours of the day and into the night, the police and the field police patrol together.
Original text: Ebba Hagenberg-Miliu
Translation: Mareike Graepel