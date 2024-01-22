Weather in and around Bonn Rising temperatures and rain at the beginning of the week
Bonn/Region · The remnants of snow are slowly thawing in and around Bonn. The temperatures in the coming week will accelerate the thaw. On Wednesday, however, squalls are to be expected. The outlook.
After a brief winter spell, temperatures in and around Bonn are set to rise again next week.
The new week will start off rainy, with temperatures between five and ten degrees. In the afternoon in particular there could be heavier rainfall and Bonn residents will have to be prepared for gusts of wind throughout the day. The sun will not come out from behind the clouds on Monday.
It will remain wet in and around Bonn on Tuesday. The sun might only shine for a short time in the morning and it will remain windy. Temperatures on Tuesday will be between four degrees at night and nine degrees during the day.
It should be surprisingly warm on Wednesday, when temperatures could rise to 13 degrees. There may still be scattered showers in the morning, but according to wetteronline.de, the sun should come out from behind the clouds for about four hours. However, it will remain stormy, especially in the morning, when heavy squalls are expected.
