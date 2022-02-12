Pandemic : RKI Covid numbers nearing plateau - is the wave breaking?

isn’t over yet: A sign about Corona Cologne inner city. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Berlin After weeks of surging, the omicron wave doesn't seem to be picking up any more steam. At least that is what the official reporting data suggest. But there are still some uncertainties.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The official Covid-19 case numbers recorded by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) are approaching a plateau in the Omicron variant wave - but the significance of the data is currently somewhat limited.

For the first time since the end of December, health authorities reported fewer new infections to the RKI within one day than on the same day of the previous week. For example, the RKI reported the number of new Covid cases on Friday at 240,172, compared with 248,838 on the previous Friday. The nationwide 7-day incidence rose only slightly to 1472.2 (previous day: 1465.4; previous week: 1349.5; previous month: 387.9).

It is difficult to judge whether the official figures reflect the real incidence of infection and whether the rapid rise in infections in Germany has actually slowed down. It could also be that the current numbers are the result of an overloaded reporting and testing system. Another factor could be that some people do not have their positive self-test or rapid test confirmed with a PCR test. They then do not appear in the statistics.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Corona modeler hopes for peak soon

Corona modeler Dirk Brockmann nevertheless expects the peak of the Omicron variant wave to be reached soon. "The course of this Omicron variant wave is now cresting, and we expect that the maximum will be reached in the next few days," the physicist from Berlin's Humboldt University told Deutschlandfunk radio on Friday. According to his forecasts, the peak will be reached in mid-February.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care declined sharply up to the beginning of February, but since then - at a comparatively low level - rose again slightly. The number of Covid-infected patients arriving at hospitals per 100,000 population within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 6.46 (Thursday: 6.23). This may include people with positive Covid tests who have another primary illness.

What about the subvariant?

According to experts, the Omicron variant BA.2 is a factor which brings uncertainty. Initial findings indicate that it is more transmissible than the previously dominant form BA.1. RKI data shows that BA.2 continues to spread in Germany - but so far at a low level. For the week ending Jan. 30, the RKI reported 8.1 percent in its weekly report Thursday evening - up from about five percent a week earlier. "In terms of clinical characteristics, there is currently no evidence that infections with BA.2 differ from infections with BA.1," the report said.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

In the midst of the debate about possibly loosening Covid restrictions, experts have recently repeatedly pointed to the new subtype BA.2, which has already become widespread in countries such as Denmark. According to the report, this could also be possible in Germany and, according to many, could cause the Omicron variant wave to last longer.

According to the new data, 226 deaths were recorded throughout Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 170 deaths. The RKI has recorded 12,009,712 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic, but the actual total is likely to be much higher, as many infections go undetected.