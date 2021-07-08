Corona Pandemic : RKI: Delta variant dominates in Germany for the first time

Some of the positive Corona samples are being tested for variants. Delta is on the rise. Foto: dpa/Fabian Sommer

Berlin Within a week, the share of the delta variant in new infections has again almost doubled. Now the mutant is considered dominant in this country.

The particularly infectious delta variant has become the dominant mutant in the Corona pandemic in Germany.

It dominates for the first time with a share of 59 percent, according to the latest weekly evaluation of the Robert Koch Institute with regard to calendar week 25 (June 21-27).

It can be assumed that almost two thirds of the PCR-confirmed new Corona infections are now infectioned with the delta variant (B.1.617.2) and only one third with the alpha mutant. The alpha share thus dropped rapidly from 91 percent at the end of May to 33 percent at the end of June. Other virus variants do not play a role in Germany at present. Only some of the positive Corona samples are being tested for variants.

Almost doubled in one week

The comparison shows that the proportion of variant Delta continues to increase strongly and has again almost doubled from 37 to 59 percent within one week, the report said. This sharp increase was accompanied by a slight increase in the number of cases and a continued low single-digit level of 7-day incidence, it added. However, experts fear a trend reversal as delta spread increases. This had been observed in May in the United Kingdom, among other countries.