Corona Pandemic : RKI head Wieder optimistic: Omikron wave will soon be over

We have navigated through this storm comparatively well so far": Lothar Wieler. Foto: dpa/Wolfgang Kumm

Berlin The number of infections continues to climb, and the number of hospital admissions is also on the rise. But RKI President Wieler already sees light at the end of the tunnel.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Despite very high Corona infection figures in Germany, the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) speaks of positive developments.

"I am optimistic that we will soon get over the Omikron wave, even if the peak of the wave has not yet been reached," said Lothar Wieler in Berlin on Tuesday. "We have navigated through this storm comparatively well so far.“

Compared to its predecessor Delta, a smaller proportion of infected people are becoming seriously ill with Omikron, Wieler said. There has been an increase in hospital admissions, but it is comparatively small. In the past seven days, 1.2 million Sars-CoV-2 cases have been transmitted to the RKI, which is about ten percent of all cases registered in the pandemic.

No all-clear yet

According to the head of the RKI, however, it is too early to sound the all-clear. So far, it is mainly younger people who have been infected, while the incidence among older people is only gradually rising. The high number of unvaccinated people over the age of 60 continues to be a cause for concern. Wieler called for a slowdown in infections to protect vulnerable groups and critical infrastructure. "In a few weeks, we will have weathered the Omikron wave. Let's stay calm and mindful and alert. And then we can relax and look forward to Easter," he said.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>