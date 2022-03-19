Current Coronavirus situation : RKI reports another peak in Coronavirus infections

With restrictions about to be relaxed, Coronavirus infections remain high, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls vaccination opponents selfish.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported a peak in the nationwide seven-day incidence. The RKI gave the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Saturday morning as 1735.0. For comparison: The day before, the value was 1706.3, a week ago it was 1496.0 (previous month: 1350.4). The health authorities in Germany reported 260,239 new Coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day. This is according to the RKI dashboard as of 5 a.m. today. A week ago, there were 237,086 infections.

Experts assume a high number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data. One reason for this is the limited capacities of health offices. Contacts are often only followed up to a limited extent.

According to the new data, 221 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 249 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 18,548,225 confirmed infections with Sars-CoV-2. The actual total number is probably much higher, as many infections go unrecognised.

The number of Coronavirus patients per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 7.81 (Thursday: 7.58). Among them are many people with a positive Coronavirus test who are being treated for a different disease.

The number of people who have recovered was given by the RKI on Saturday as 14,448,200. The number of people who died from or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 126,867.

Scholz sharply criticises vaccination opponents

Meanwhile, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has sharply criticised opponents of Coronavirus vaccinations. Solidarity does not work if people only think of themselves, Scholz said at an SPD election campaign event in Neunkirchen in Saarland on Friday. "We have to stand up for each other." He said people who did not care about infecting others were selfish.

Scholz speech was at times loudly disrupted by so-called contrarians and supporters of the right, but he was met with great applause from the majority of the audience when he added, "I say: what an indefensible attitude. Freedom for us only works as freedom for everyone else. And we have to manage that together."

Scholz said he was pleased that Germany had come through the Coronavirus pandemic "pretty well". "We managed that together," he stressed. Without directly mentioning the debate on the introduction of a vaccination mandate, he said in the direction of the noisy counter-demonstrators: "Some may shout all they want: The citizens of this country know exactly what to do. And that is what we are doing."