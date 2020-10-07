Traffic jams expected in NRW : Roads to be congested during the autumn holidays

From Friday onwards, 14 federal states are on autumn holidays at the same time and this usually causes traffic jams on the motorways. Foto: obs/Daniel Delang

Bonn The autumn holidays in NRW are just around the corner. But the traffic jams on the motorways should remain manageable. We know the roads that could still get crowded and we are telling you about them.

In seven German states, including North Rhine-Westphalia, the autumn holidays start this weekend. In four federal states they are already drawing to a close. ADAC Nordrhein forecasts ample traffic on the motorways in NRW. However, Susanne Schlenga of Strassen.NRW expects "nothing special“.

"Many people do not want to travel at all during these holidays. If at all, the focus is on holidays in Germany by car," explains Thomas Müther of ADAC Nordrhein. Many car holidaymakers are drawn to the Alps, to the low mountain ranges and to the coasts of the North and Baltic Sea this weekend. Those who want to reach their destination as free of traffic jams as possible should not start on Friday afternoon if possible. "That's where holidaymakers, commuters and day trippers meet," explains Müther. Saturday mornings should also be avoided if possible. "Those who are flexible should switch to Saturday afternoon or even better Sunday", the expert says. Those who only want to travel in the course of the next week should pay attention to rush hour traffic.

Motorways in NRW with the greatest potential for traffic jams:

A1 (Cologne - Dortmund - Osnabrück)

A2 (Dortmund - Hanover) and A3 (Oberhausen - Cologne - Frankfurt) as well as around the Kölner Ring

A61 (Mönchengladbach - Koblenz

In addition, numerous construction sites in autumn could cause delays, and there are currently just under 800 construction sites nationwide, about 100 of which are on the motorways in NRW alone. Blockades are currently in effect:

A1 Cologne in the direction of Dortmund between Gevelsberg and Volmarstein from Saturday, 10 October, 10 p.m., to Sunday, 11 October, 6 p.m.

A1 Dortmund towards Cologne between Gevelsberg and Kreuz Wuppertal-Nord from Saturday, 10 October, 10 p.m. to Sunday, 11 October, 6 p.m.

A49 Kassel - Giessen between Borken (Hesse) and Neuental in both directions until July 2021

A57 Cologne towards Krefeld, between Cologne-Worringen and Dormagen in the nights from Friday, 9 October, 10 p.m., to Saturday, 10 October, 5 a.m., from Saturday, 11 October, 10 p.m., to Sunday, 5 a.m. and from Sunday, 11 October, 10 p.m., to Monday, 12 October, 5 a.m.

Congestion forecast for abroad

The state agency Strassen.NRW expects less congestion than usual this coming weekend. Especially the routes to neighbouring countries will be less frequented than usual. "The usual shopping trips to Venlo or Roermond will no longer be necessary due to the entry bans, and the weather is not really inviting for a holiday in Germany," says Susanne Schlenga.

<div id="mobilebanner_4"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_4"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

The ADAC confirms: Due to corona, far fewer people travel to neighbouring countries than in previous years. Nevertheless, holidaymakers will not always have free rein on the Tauern, Fernpass, Brenner, Rhine Valley and Gotthard routes. Waiting time at the borders is to be expected due to intensive passport controls. Those returning from high-risk regions will have to be prepared for quarantine measures, according to the Autoclub.