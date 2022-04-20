New date due to Corona : Robbie Williams to perform in Bonn at the end of August

Robbie Williams will perform in Bonn at the end of August. Foto: dpa/picture alliance / dpa

The concert with Robbie Williams planned for May in the Hofgarten in Bonn in connection with the Beethoven anniversary had to be postponed again due to Corona. Now a new date is confirmed.

The Robbie Williams concert in Bonn planned for May and cancelled due to the Corona pandemic has a new date. The musician will now perform on Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, at the Hofgartenwiese. This was announced by Ticketmaster on Tuesday. The tickets will therefore remain valid.

The singer was originally scheduled to perform in front of 25,000 fans in Bonn in the summer of 2020 on the occasion of the Beethoven anniversary. Due to Corona, the concert had to be cancelled several times.

Robbie Williams' concert will now take place a few days after the other two Hofgarten concerts. The Hofgarten concerts with the Fantastischen Vier (26 August) and Kraftwerk (28 August) have already been moved to this August.

Original text: (ga)