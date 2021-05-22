Concert in Hofgarten postponed one year : Robbie Williams to perform on May 15, 2022 in Bonn

Coming to Bonn on May 15 of 2022: Robbie Williams. Foto: dpa/picture alliance / dpa

Bonn It was supposed to be a present for Beethoven's 250th birthday. Telekom engaged Robbie Williams for an exclusive concert on the grass lawn of the Hofgarten in Bonn. It had to be postponed twice because of the pandemic. Now a new date has been set.

The concert by British musician and entertainer Robbie Williams on the grass lawn of the Hofgarten in Bonn has been postponed for another year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Telekom and concert organizer Ernst-Ludwig Hartz have announced that a new date has already been set for May 15, 2022. The mega-star had originally planned to play in front of 25,000 fans in Bonn in the summer of 2020 to mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer Ludwig van Beethoven. At the time, the event was sold out shortly after ticket sales opened.

"The ongoing pandemic is now causing the concert to be postponed again until 2022," the Telekom headquarters said. Tickets already purchased remain valid for next year's date. If desired, they can be returned. Tickets purchased at advance booking offices will be refunded where they were purchased.

Robbie Williams already asserted that he was a real fan of Germany five years ago at the Echo Awards. "Germany is my steady girlfriend, which makes her my fiancée," he said in a video tribute for his award. "Germany, will you marry me? I love you." There's no question Williams has always had a good time and a sizable fan base in this country.

With 75 million records sold, Robbie Williams is one of the most successful pop artists ever. With 18 BRIT Awards, the most prestigious prize in British pop music and roughly comparable to the U.S. Grammy, and 13 No. 1 albums, he is even more successful than Elvis.

Besides the performance from Robbie Williams, other scheduled concerts could also be moved to next year. The Fantastic Four will play their concert at the Hofgarten park on May 13, 2022. One day later, on May 14, 2022, music fans can look forward to Kraftwerk 3D.