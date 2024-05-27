Festival at the Nürburgring Rock am Ring 2024 line-up confirmed

On their website, the event organizers have announced the Ärzte as the headliner for Friday. The Berlin punk rock band will be headlining both music festivals this year. Drummer Bela B, guitarist Farin Urlaub (both 60) and bassist Rodrigo "Rod" González (55) are the self-proclaimed "best band in the world" and are the main attractions in the line-up for the three-day festivals. The Bonn band Querbeat will also be performing on Friday. This is the complete line-up for the Friday of the festival: