Festival at the Nürburgring Rock am Ring 2024 line-up confirmed
Nürburgring · The line-up for Rock am Ring 2024 has been confirmed: the event organizers have announced all the bands and artists. A band from Bonn is also taking part.
“Rock am Ring” and “Rock im Park” are ready to go: the two festivals will once again take place at the same time, from June 7 to 9, 2024. “Rock am Ring” takes place at Nürburgring and “Rock am Park” is held over three days in Nuremberg. On Thursday, the event organizers announced the entire line-up, encompassing nearly 70 bands.
Line-up for Friday
On their website, the event organizers have announced the Ärzte as the headliner for Friday. The Berlin punk rock band will be headlining both music festivals this year. Drummer Bela B, guitarist Farin Urlaub (both 60) and bassist Rodrigo "Rod" González (55) are the self-proclaimed "best band in the world" and are the main attractions in the line-up for the three-day festivals. The Bonn band Querbeat will also be performing on Friday. This is the complete line-up for the Friday of the festival:
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Dropkick Murphys
- Beartooth
- Skreator
- Asinhell
- Betontod
- Cemetry Sun
- EnterShikari
- Fit for a King
- Guano Apes
- James and the Cold Gun
- Mudvayne
- Neck Deep
- Pennywise
- Royal Blood
- Scene Queen
- Skindred
- Sondaschule
- Wargasm
Line-up on Saturday
Just like in 2022, Greenday (Wake Me Up When September Ends) is back to be the big headliner for the Saturday festival. Also performing will be:
- Broilers
- Billy Talent
- Babymetal
- Bad Omens
- Electric Callboy
- 311
- Against the Current
- Antilopen Gang
- Donots
- Jazmin Bean
- Kvelertak
- L.S. Dunes
- Pendulum
- Pinkshift
- Royal Republic
- Schimmerling
- Team Scheisse
- The Interrupters
- The Last Internationale
- The Scratch
- Trettmann
- Underoath
Line-up for Sunday
Event organizers have announced that the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) winners Maneskin will perform on last day of the festival on Sunday. Also playing on Sunday:
- Parkway Drive
- Kraftklub
- Corey Taylor
- Maschinenkopf
- Atreyu
- Biohazard
- Blackout Probleme
- Body Count ft. Ice-T
- Gegenpartei
- Furcht-Fabrik
- Hanabie
- Hatebreed
- Heriot
- Landmvrks
- Leoniden
- Madsen
- Malevolence
- Of Mice & Men
- Polyphia
- Thy Art is Murder
- Wanda
- While She Sleeps
The two sister festivals each have a largely identical line-up of musical acts. Founded in 1985, the Rock am Ring festival is one of the oldest of its kind in Germany. After its predecessors in Vienna and Munich, Rock im Park was established in Nuremberg in 1997.
Rock im Park and Rock am Ring have been among the most important music festivals in Germany for years. Last year, more than 150,000 people came to the two festivals with around 72 performances in Nuremberg and at the Nürburgring.
