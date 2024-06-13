30,000 tickets sold already Rock am Ring announces headliners for 2025
Nürburgring · Thousands of music lovers celebrated at Rock am Ring at the weekend. According to the organizers, more than 30,000 tickets for next year's pre-sale were sold in less than 24 hours. And the first headliner has already been confirmed.
The Rock am Ring music festival took place last weekend. 80,000 music lovers celebrated the start of the festival season at the Nürburgring. Pre-sales for 2025 started on Monday and, according to the organizers, more than 30,000 tickets have already been sold in less than 24 hours. The first price level for the sister festival Rock im Park is almost sold out with around 20,000 tickets. The organisers have also already announced the headliner for next year.
Musically, the weekend's visitors were extremely well entertained by Die Ärzte, Green Day, Kraftklub and many other bands. Next year, Rock am Ring will celebrate its 40th anniversary and Rock im Park its 30th anniversary. The organizers have started planning the musical program for this.
The US metal band Slipknot will be one of the headliners. They will also be celebrating an anniversary in 2025, as their debut album "Slipknot" was released 25 years ago. There are also plans to add a fourth stage to both festivals. Around 100 artists will then perform on all four stages.
Original text: Celina Baumann
Translation: Mareike Graepel