30,000 tickets sold already Rock am Ring announces headliners for 2025

The Rock am Ring music festival took place last weekend. 80,000 music lovers celebrated the start of the festival season at the Nürburgring. Pre-sales for 2025 started on Monday and, according to the organizers, more than 30,000 tickets have already been sold in less than 24 hours. The first price level for the sister festival Rock im Park is almost sold out with around 20,000 tickets. The organisers have also already announced the headliner for next year.